The Black Ops Cold War campaign sees players hunting down a new big bad.

Perseus is a true to life mystical figure of the Cold War. US intelligence personal spread rumors of Perseus throughout this era in history. No one was quite sure it Perseus was Russian group, organization, individual, or for that matter, even real.

In Black Ops Cold War, the myth of Perseus is touched on and included in the game as a real person. Persues is portrayed as an agent of the USSR, who has his sights set on dismantling the West. He is the main antagonist of the campaign.

Who is Perseus in Black Ops Cold War?

Warning: Spoilers for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign are ahead.

In Black Ops Cold War, Perseus is a codename. He is believed to lead an international ring of undercover Russian spies. The mysterious Soviet intelligence officer is said to have leaked information about the Manhattan Project in the 1940s.

During Black Ops Cold War, Perseus has returned to pick up where he left off. It leaves the protagonists, such as Russel Adler and Frank Woods, scrambling to stop him once and for all.

This is where things get complicated. There are several endings for the Black Ops Cold War campaign. Prior to these being selected, it is found out truly who Perseus is.

The player character is given the codename "Bell" regardless of the profile that players fill out. It turns out that Bell has had his or her mind reworked.

Bell was one on Perseus' agents. Adler injects him with some sort of truth serum that sees the player reliving some of the memories that were implanted.

Bell relives some moments of their true past, including a meeting with Perseus. This is what Adler is looking for. Perseus is believed to have access to multiple nuclear bombs planted under several European cities.

The plan is to detonate these bombs and blame the Americans as they are the ones who placed them there. Regardless of the chosen ending, Perseus remains alive after the finale of the game.