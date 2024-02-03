Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League emerges as the best supporting character, managing the antics of all four characters across the main campaign. Waller is the manager of the Suicide Squad and the director of A.R.G.U.S., which makes her perform her duties with a high level of strictness, exhibiting a cold attitude to the individuals she makes use of.

The recently unveiled title has sparked community discussions, with fans discussing gameplay features and the supporting cast. Among the focal points of these discussions is the portrayal of Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, generating excitement among gamers. Below, players can find information about the actor who plays Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Which actor plays Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Debra Wilson played the role of Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Debra Wilson, a 61-year-old American actor, took on the role of Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Throughout the game, her acting skills shine, and you will find her performance seamless, never once appearing overdone or off track. The depth of her experience in the acting realm is unmistakably evident in her role in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Widely recognized for her contributions to various TV shows, she gained prominence for her extended tenure as an original cast member on the acclaimed comedy series Mad TV, featuring in its first eight seasons from 1995 to 2003.

In addition to her portrayal of Amanda Waller, Debra Wilson has lent her talents to several other titles. Notably, she played Cere Junda in the critically acclaimed action-adventure game of 2023, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Her roles extend to Prava in Diablo 4 and Savathun in Destiny 2.

What is the role of Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Waller introduces herself as the director of A.R.G.U.S. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Amanda Waller recruits Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang from Arkham Asylum. In the opening scenes, Waller introduces herself as the director of A.R.G.U.S. She informs the characters that the world has forgotten about them, and no one cares if they spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Waller makes them an offer; she promises to free them from their life behind bars in exchange for their assistance in eliminating every member of the Justice League. To sweeten the deal, she provides them with a tool for the task, a Micro Bomb Injector from Lex Corp. The Suicide Squad accepts the offer, marking the beginning of their perilous journey.

