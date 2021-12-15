Who are Robert Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo? Co-founder and Studio Head for Dr DisRespect's Midnight Society revealed

Dr DisRespect dropped a major bombshell earlier today when he revealed a new gaming studio he has co-founded called Midnight Society.

The popular YouTube Gaming streamer has partnered with Robert Bowling, the Studio Head and Quinn DelHoyo, who will act as the studio's Creative Director.

But who are the pillars of Dr DisRespect's latest adventure, and what can fans expect from the trio?

Robert Bowling, the Studio Head of Dr DisRespect's Midnight Society is a former Call of Duty veteran

Fans of Call of Duty might not recognize the name, Robert Bowling. However, they will surely remember his username, fourzerotwo. Before he joined Dr DisRespect at Midnight Society, Bowling was Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward's Community Manager back in 2012.

Along with that, he also led the studio and launched some of the most iconic titles in the series, with the three original games from the Modern Warfare franchise.

Since leaving the company in early 2012, he has worked as a Studio Head for Robotoki and even acted as a Creative Consultant for Electronic Arts on many popular titles like Star Wars, Anthem, Apex Legends, FIFA and others.

Before he ventured into Midnight Society, his previous position was as the Game Director for Strange Reptile, an independent gaming studio in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With Dr DisRespect's prior experience working on a Call of Duty title, it seems like the two are a match made in heaven, and fans can expect to see some fireworks with their partnership. Plus, they also have a very important third core member.

Quinn DelHoyo is a Halo multiplayer veteran at 343 Industries

Joining Bowling and Dr DisRespect at Midnight Society is none other than Quinn DelHoyo, the studio's Creative Director. Most AAA fans would know DelHoyo from his work at 343 Industries.

He has worked at the Redmond, Washington based studio for nine years with various responsibilities. His most recent work involved 343 Industries' marquee Xbox title in Halo Infinite as the Lead Sandbox Designer.

With fans propping up the game's multiplayer world and levels with fun gameplay, it seems like Doc has found the perfect person to head a team of developers to build an engaging world for fans to play in.

The Two-Time has always revealed his desire to build his gaming studio, and it seems like he has finally made the jump with Midnight Society. With Doc and his team promising to develop AAA titles, fans can't wait to see what the studio has in store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar