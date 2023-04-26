Who is Seebtoomuch? YouTube prankster in hot water after firing gender reveal smoke cannons at Home Depot

Seebtoomuch, a TikToker and YouTuber known for his prank-style videos, is under scrutiny for a recent prank he pulled. The creator boasts a following of over 5K subscribers on his channel and an additional 24K on Instagram. In a video that has since been removed, Seebtoomuch was seen popping a gender-reveal smoke cannon on a stranger's back in the aisle at Home Depot. The individual claimed to have been hurt and also had his trousers stained.

This is not the first time the creator has filmed such a prank. Popping gender-revealing smoke cannons on people's backsides has been a recurring theme on his channel, and he previously posted a similar video in January 2022. A clip from the most recent video was shared on Twitter by @DramaAlert and received scrutiny.

YouTuber Seebtoomuch facing criticism for recent prank

Content creation based on pranks has been a persistent theme in the YouTube community. While it is a highly popular genre, some content creators have pushed the boundaries too far. YouTuber SeebToomuch has been facing backlash for a recent video in which he caused harm and made a mess of a stranger.

While smoke cannons are generally considered safe when used properly and in appropriate settings, accidents and injuries have resulted from their use.

The smoke and flames produced by these cannons can cause burns, and the force of the explosion can cause physical harm if the device is not handled correctly or if it is used in an inappropriate location or situation.

This is not the first time Seebtoomuch has been criticized for his pranks. In the past, he has posted TikTok videos where he rolls large carpets into people, forcing some to accuse him of assault.

Exposing.Bullies.Pranksters @StoreBullying Clear, multiple, intentional assaults in @homedepot. Shocking no one hurt. This guy has a youtube: seebtoomuch Clear, multiple, intentional assaults in @homedepot. Shocking no one hurt. This guy has a youtube: seebtoomuch https://t.co/iK2Urfq08i

Despite having a Twitter account, the YouTuber has not responded to the criticism and is currently inactive on the platform. It is unclear whether Home Depot has conducted any investigations regarding the matter.

Here's what community said

The latest prank video clip garnered a lot of scrutiny from the online community, and Twitter users flocked to express their disapproval of such pranks. Here are some reactions:

While pulling off pranks can be entertaining, such actions should only be pursued under safe conditions and without encroaching on others' personal space.

A 21-year-old YouTuber named Tanner Cook was shot in a recent incident where he attempted to prank Alan Colie, a 31-year-old resident of Leesburg, who was carrying a firearm.

This is one instance of pranking gone wrong and serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that can arise when pranks are not well thought out and planned properly.

