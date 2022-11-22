"He found out the hard way": Boosie Walmart prank gone wrong video goes viral as YouTuber gets punched in the face

Content creator White Dolemite attempted to prank rapper Boosie BadAzz but it did not go well for the former. The YouTuber ended up getting physically attacked by the singer’s team, leaving netizens shocked.

BMAC @bryan1012000 @nojumper If this was one of those prank videos, he found out the hard way not to do that. @nojumper If this was one of those prank videos, he found out the hard way not to do that. https://t.co/84pwgicKMu

On Sunday, November 20, White Dolemite took to his official YouTube page, where he has over 51.3k subscribers. He uploaded a YouTube shorts titled Boosie the rapper entourage did not like the BOY #prank 😂😂😂 #shorts #crazy #viral #haha. In the clip, one can see the musician accompanied by three other men, a child, and a woman in a grocery store.

At the beginning of the video, Dolemite approached the rapper and asked him:

“Can you hand the mac ‘n cheese to me, boy? Boy, I said hand it to me, now.”

The Wipe Me Down rapper and his team looked perplexed by Dolemite’s unreserved request. As the team continued to watch the YouTuber play out the prank, which they were unaware of, one of the men with Boosie warned him, saying,

“We’ll beat your a*s.”

Another person who was present with the singer questioned the content creator, “who you talking to like that?” White Dolemite replied,

“Boosie, I’m the real BadAzz. Now, hand it to me now, boy.”

The singer's teammate then warned Dolemite by saying,

“You tripping, I’ll beat your muthaf**kin a*s in this b***h. What? Don’t talk to him like that.”

As the aforementioned person continued to threaten the YouTuber, Boosie asked the YouTuber whether he was joking. The teammate then proceeded to punch Dolemite in the face.

Netizens respond to Boosie BadAzz's team punching White Dolemite

Internet users were shocked by the occurrence and found it hilarious. Many noted that the content creator is extremely popular for his signature pranks online. Several people endlessly trolled the singer for his reaction to the YouTuber approaching him.

Others also cracked jokes about the content creator’s outfit, which looked similar to that of Mario, from the Super Mario game series. A few tweets read:

NBA SUPERFAN @nbasup3rfan @Akademiks Boosie always in the news but never for his music @Akademiks Boosie always in the news but never for his music

luc. @KassaKoLuc @onhoodlum @Rap damn I thought Super Mario was about to sing Country Roads @onhoodlum @Rap damn I thought Super Mario was about to sing Country Roads 💀 https://t.co/BwNTTWCG8U

Mark Dewberry @MarkDewberry1 . He thought he went through a time travel portal or sum… or he was on punkd. Either way… @mymixtapez Boosie was so confused. He thought he went through a time travel portal or sum… or he was on punkd. Either way… @mymixtapez Boosie was so confused 😩😂. He thought he went through a time travel portal or sum… or he was on punkd. Either way… https://t.co/EkUii6c3GJ

Some netizens also expressed doubts about the legitimacy of the video. Many wondered whether the prank was staged. However, neither of the people involved in the prank has addressed the speculation.

What has the rapper been up to in recent days?

The 40-year-old rapper has been laying low after having numerous run-ins with the police this year. In July, Boosie was detained by law enforcement in Georgia. This comes after the Louisiana-native threatened to spit on the police.

The singer was also detained after it was alleged that he was carrying marijuana. He was also put in custody after recording himself rapping F**k the Police and Set It Off to law enforcement.

In September, netizens also accused the singer of being involved in the death of Duke the Jeweler. The 29-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police officers claimed that two unidentified men hopped out of a GMC truck and fired at the designer before fleeing. Many people connected Boosie to the tragic incident because he was with Duke moments before his death.

Poll : 0 votes