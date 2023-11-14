Who is SlightlyHomeless? Korean streamer Bongbong_irl files police report against him following instances of alleged harassment

Controversial Kick streamer River McKeever, also known as "SlightlyHomeless," may be facing legal issues following a livestream by fellow Kick streamer Bong "Bongbong_irl." In the stream, Bongbong_irl documented herself entering a Korean police station to file a complaint against River for his controversial past actions.

Bongbong_irl shared previous private messages wherein she warned River not to come to South Korea, stating that if he did, she would register a police complaint against him. Here are some of the chat messages:

Yesterday (November 13), Bongbong_irl livestreamed herself entering the police department to file a complaint against River. Additionally, she encouraged her viewers to DM her with any instances of River causing disturbance, similar to his past behavior:

"Any bad thing he did, give it (evidence) to me, I'm gonna give it to the police, okay?"

What did controversial Kick streamer SlightlyHomeless do?

SlightlyHomeless, a verified IRL streamer on Kick with over 10K followers, is one of several on the platform who have faced accusations of engaging in inappropriate behavior in the past.

For instance, last month, SlightlyHomeless broadcasted himself approaching a tourist couple in Hong Kong and making offensive and racially insensitive remarks towards them. Here's the clip in question:

In the same month (October), the streamer acknowledged having an encounter with the local police in Nepal. Reports suggest that this was a result of alleged harassment towards girls who were not of age, though he contends that they were adults:

In another clip from his own livestream in Taiwan, SlightlyHomeless seemed to engage in flirtatious conversation with another teenager. Here's the clip:

In light of these recent controversies, Bongbong_irl also discussed the legal consequences that the streamer might face if charged. Among the potential repercussions, she mentioned the possibility of a seven-year jail sentence. She read:

"Without consent, seven years in jail, $40K fine maximum, and also everyone has to know what you are."

This isn't the only instance where a Kick streamer has found themselves in trouble. For example, Avrom "Suspendas" has become an increasingly controversial creator, producing content that has raised significant concerns. He was even accused of contributing to the suicide of the late YouTuber Vexxed.

Former Twitch streamer, currently on Kick, Paul "Ice Poseidon," is another creator who has encountered legal issues. He was detained in Thailand (later released) after posting a suggestive dance video in inappropriate clothing on his stream.

Another Kick IRL streamer, Johnny Somali, has also been arrested by Japanese authorities. He is likely to face charges for disrupting a public place during one of his streams.