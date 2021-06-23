Who is Sprinkle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is her role?

Peppy villagers make the gameplay experience of Animal Crossing: New Horizons more lively. The game has always featured a diverse roster of characters with varying traits and outlook towards the world, making the community experience of the games all the more real. The presence of varying personalities, some of them conflicting, makes up a rich community for the player to feel right at home.

One such character is Sprinkle, the peppy villager from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Although she is a penguin, much like Cube, her traits and temperament are nothing like him. For starters, she is a peppy villager. Hence, she is over-enthusiastic and rather social, in contrast to Cube, a lazy and laid-back penguin.

Sprinkle is an adorable peppy penguin villager from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Her name possibly refers to the topping on cakes. Sprinkle's name in Japanese is Hiyari, which basically means cold. It is probably also a reference to her homeland, the Arctic. But far from being a chilled-out character, Sprinkle is a peppy villager.

Peppy villagers, by nature, are over-enthusiastic about everything and appear overexcited about even the most trivial of things. But, on the other hand, they are rather talkative, and their constant bubbly nature might come across as annoying to some players.

Sprinkle gets along well with lazy, normal, jock, sisterly, and other peppy villagers. However, she might occasionally get into a conflict with cranky or snooty villagers, mainly because of a personality clash.

One of the most realistic character types in Animal Crossing, peppy villagers are as quick to forgive as are they to getting upset. They might quickly get sad over something the player said, but they will surely forget and forgive in a matter of time. Furthermore, they also have the attention span of a goldfish, so they might not be the best choice if the players need someone to run an errand.

However, being one of the most social villagers in Animal Crossing, Sprinkle can prove herself a valuable friend.

