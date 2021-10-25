“Who submitted this picture?”: xQc loses it on Twitch after being given a low rating for his looks by an AI

Felix "xQc" Lengyel's hilarious rant after being scored low for his looks by an A.I. program is currently making rounds in the Twitch community.

During one of his streams this week, the retired esports professional viewed a video where a user had compiled a list of the least to most good-looking streamers on Twitch, ranked by an A.I. After seeing the results, xQc had a lot to say.

xQc rages after placing lower than CallMeCarson in an appearance-based ranking

On October 1, 2021, a YouTube channel that goes by the name "Nvm" uploaded a video where they compiled a list of Twitch streamers and calculated their appearance scores, all determined by an A.I. The user collected data from two different websites.

During the stream he held yesterday, xQc was sent this video by one of his viewers. As he watched it, he became enraged from the content (in a light-hearted manner) after seeing his low score.

Stunned by what he had just seen, he said the following:

"This is f***ing lame. No shit I'm going to be low rated if they use this picture - What the f*** is that. Who submitted this picture dude? Guys, why is every time I'm represented outside, in the real world on any website (or) article, why do they use this f***ing picture? I have so many good ones. It's always this one. Jesus Christ."

While viewers were already in tears after hearing xQc's rant, the hilarity didn't end there, after the streamer spotted controversial content creator Carson "CallMeCarson" King ranked significantly higher than him.

"Okay dude. Whatever man."

As the list went on, the Canadian streamer was convinced that it was completely randomized, owing to the seemingly odd scores given to various people. He stated that he felt the list was created in such a way that it would generate certain types of reactions from streamers.

The picture that xQc was referring to is one where he's seen sporting his Luminosity team jersey. Previously a professional Overwatch player, the Canadian-origin streamer retired from the scene and joined Luminosity Gaming as a content creator.

Luminosity Gaming @Luminosity THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Please Welcome @XQC to Team @Luminosity ! Today we launch #RISINGSTARS where we will find the best undiscovered streamer and challenge them live on @Twitch to win a $100K Sponsorship with our judges and your votes! risingstars.gg THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Please Welcome @XQC to Team @Luminosity! Today we launch #RISINGSTARS where we will find the best undiscovered streamer and challenge them live on @Twitch to win a $100K Sponsorship with our judges and your votes! risingstars.gg https://t.co/1GD97ArVxN

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Recently, xQc was seen reacting and responding to some of the claims Valkyrae made during her controversial live stream held to answer questions surrounding the RFLCT scandal.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod