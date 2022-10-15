Who was Tony Winchester? Runescape streamer RSGloryAndGold dies due to Cancer

Twitch streamer Tony "RSGloryAndGold" Winchester recently passed away after succumbing to brain cancer. He was a maxed RuneScape player and leader of the clan Glory and Gold.

The streamer was aged 69 at the time of his demise and managed to amass a dedicated fan base before his tragic departure. At the time of writing, his Twitch channel has over 351K followers. News of his death was first broken yesterday by his family through his official Twitter account.

They also posted a link to a YouTube video, uploaded to Tony's channel, to briefly document his last living memories and details of his disease.

According to the narrator of the video, RSGloryAndGold passed out without suffering from a great deal of pain due to being under morphine. It was also revealed that the cancer had spread to his spinal cord and organs, which paralyzed him.

Tony "RSGloryAndGold" Winchester started playing RuneScape in 2004

Tony started streaming on Twitch in 2015 aged 62. His debut stream was considered to be a successful one as he went on to gain over 1K followers. Following that, Tony experienced immediate growth on his channel. The following year, the streamer became a Twitch partner.

In addition to his success on the purple platform, Tony also operated a YouTube channel. At the time of his death, his channel had amassed over 220K subscribers. His first video on the Google-owned platform was uploaded in 2016. His initial content was mostly subjected to gameplay videos and walkthroughs.

His rapid growth online also attracted the attention of other social media stars. In 2016, online news reporter Daniel "Keemstar" falsely accused the streamer of being an alleged p**ophile. However, his claims were proven to be false as the real perpetrator only shared some similarities in appearance with Tony.

It should be noted that although Tony started streaming RuneScape in 2015, his first exposure to the game came as early as 2004 after a few of his nephews and nieces urged him to pick up the game. Additionally, Tony dabbled in other MOBA games such as World of Warcraft and EverQuest 2.

William, one of Tony's nephews, was among the first people to have convinced him to start streaming on Twitch. Following his debut, William was a regular attendee of his streams.

Has RSGloryAndGold shared any parting messages?

Before his tragic demise, Tony's family had set up a GoFundMe page to support his cancer treatment. In the GoFundMe page, Tony wrote:

“I hope that I can count on your continued love and support through this tough time in my life. I can’t thank you enough for all of your support. I am a fighter and I am going to fight with everything I have, to beat this cancer. Don’t forget that I love you all and you have given me meaning and joy in my life.”

Fans share their thoughts and prayers on social media

As stated earlier, RSGloryAndGold managed to garner a dedicated fan base. Upon hearing the news of his demise, the Twitch community took to social media to share their thoughts and love for the creator:

Users also shared their thoughts on Twitter:

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon @RSGLORYANDGOLD RIP Tony, you will be missed. A great inspiration and always had my back. Kind in person to everyone as well. May the "yahoooo" legacy live on! @RSGLORYANDGOLD RIP Tony, you will be missed. A great inspiration and always had my back. Kind in person to everyone as well. May the "yahoooo" legacy live on! 🙏 💜

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions @RSGLORYANDGOLD Rest In Peace Tony, you will be missed my friend @RSGLORYANDGOLD Rest In Peace Tony, you will be missed my friend

Dad Faux @Faux_Freedom @RSGLORYANDGOLD @MrColinSawyer We lost a real one today. Rest In Peace Tony, you were a pillar in the community. @RSGLORYANDGOLD @MrColinSawyer We lost a real one today. Rest In Peace Tony, you were a pillar in the community.

Judging by the flurry of loving messages that RSGloryAndGold has been receiving, it only goes to show that he has managed to leave behind a legacy that will be celebrated in the coming years.

