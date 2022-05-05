Who were the most viewed Twitch streamers of April 2022?

Despite a large exodus of streamers to YouTube Gaming, Twitch still has streamers pulling in millions of viewers each month.

The platform is still thriving, and its top streamers are racking up the viewers and putting in the hours. They spend a lot of their time entertaining, and the numbers truly show it.

April 2022 was a huge month, with the top streamer going live for nearly 300 hours and his viewership reaching over 25 million hours watched. Even the ones who fell short of that performed incredibly.

The top viewed Twitch streamers of April 2022

The most-watched streamers in April (Image via Stream Charts)

A graphic put together by Stream Charts showcased the ten most-watched Twitch channels throughout last month. It isn't too surprising, but there are some streams that could see a double-take.

Here are the top ten:

xQcOW

Gaules

Asmongold

auronplay

ibai

Kamet0

ESL_CSGO

tarik

fps_shaka

ROSHTEIN

xQcOW is easily the most popular streamer on the planet right now. He amasses thousands upon thousands of viewers on each stream and this is depicted with the highest hours watched out of any other Twitch streamer.

xQcOW was the most-watched streamer in April 2022 (Image via xQc)

After xQcOW, is Gaules. The Brazilian focuses on CS:GO content and pulls in a ton of viewers. That still sees him fall around 10 million hours watched behind the former Overwatch professional.

Behind them are some notable names like Asmongold, auronplay, and ibai. Their viewership is consistent and this isn't the first time they've been on a month's most-watched list. And it probably won't be the last.

The outliers here are tarik and the ESL Counter-Strike stream. ESL_CSGO is the only stream on the list that isn't an individual personality. Instead, it is a company that showcases the CS:GO esports scene.

CS:GO is arguably the most popular competitive title of all time. It isn't surprising to see that account up there with the game's diehard fanbase and its regular airing of reruns on the channel.

ESL packs arenas and streams with rabid CS:GO fans (Image via ESL)

When it comes to tarik, the streamer isn't typically on a list such as this one. However, his Twitch channel was definitely the place to be during the most recent competitive VALORANT LAN event.

Masters Reykjavik was the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year so far, and tarik hosted a watch party on his channel throughout its entirety. That saw many deviate from the main stream to watch the tournament along with him.

Expect a few changes when the numbers come out for May, but there will definitely be some familiar streamers in the running. Consistency is how they have reached this part of their career in the first place.

