Who is voicing Emily Hartwood in Alone in the Dark?

Alone in the Dark features two playable characters, offering players the chance to immerse themselves in two distinct campaigns. With the game currently in the spotlight, fans eagerly anticipate THQ's alterations to the original version. Part of the excitement stems from the stellar cast assembled for the game, which includes some of the industry's finest talents.

Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood are the game’s main protagonists. Renowned for his role in Stranger Things, David Harbour joins the cast as Edward Carnby, portraying a private investigator within the storyline. Many fans have been interested in finding out more information about he actress portraying Emily Hartwood. To know who is she, check out the details provided below.

Everything you need to know about the voice actor of Emily Hartwood in Alone in the Dark

Jodie Comer takes on the role of Emily Hartwood in the game (Image via YouTube/ PlayStation)

In the upcoming horror game Alone in the Dark, Jodie Comer takes on the role of Emily Hartwood, while David Harbour lends his voice to Edward Carnby. Jodie Comer, renowned for her performances in Free Guy, The Last Duel, and The White Princess, as well as her acclaimed role in Killing Eve, joins forces with Harbour, known for his versatile acting skills. The duo previously shared insights about the game in a spotlight video released in 2023.

In the video, both actors recounted their involvement in the iconic horror game, highlighting its timeless appeal. They described a narrative filled with disturbing creatures, mysteries, and horror elements, promising players unique perspectives. Although the storyline will be the same, each campaign will feature distinct elements.

Interaction with the NPCs will be part of the main campaign (Image via YouTube/ PlayStation)

The developers featured in the vide, elaborated on how other in-game characters would react differently based on the player's chosen character for the campaign. That means characters who respond positively to Emily Hartwood may not react the same way to Edward Carnby. Interactions with NPCs are integral to the main campaign, adding depth to the investigation.

Furthermore, the developers recommended playing through the game twice to fully grasp the storyline. Each playthrough offers subtle alterations in the narrative, enhancing the overall gameplay experience and ensuring players are captivated from start to finish.

Alone in the Dark gameplay elements

Players will have access to various firearms (Image via THQ Nordic)

While rich in narrative, Alone in the Dark also incorporates psychological horror, terrifying monsters, and combat elements. Players will have access to various firearms to defeat these monsters. Additionally, they will face unique puzzles and objectives that will require them to search for mission-specific clues.

The game's storyline follows Jeremy Hartwood's disappearance, tasking players with uncovering the reasons and identifying the culprit. Overall, the title promises a narrative-driven horror experience with elements of survival horror gameplay.

