Who won the Gold Prime Bottle? Everything about winners of the $1,000,000 contest explored

UK YouTuber JJ "KSI" and American YouTuber Logan Paul recently initiated a rather unique challenge tied to their beverage company, Prime Hydration. They positioned two gilded bottles, each valued at $500,000, in separate locations - London and New York. These bottles were securely enclosed in a container protected by a code.

The intriguing twist to this challenge was that whichever city emerged victorious in obtaining the bottle, the counterpart city would undergo the dramatic act of incinerating its bottle by melting it.

In the closing hours of the challenge yesterday, a winner was finally determined. The official pages of both JJ and Logan shared the pivotal moment when a seemingly young boy (name undisclosed) from London emerged as the fortunate recipient of the prize. JJ even shared a selfie with the boy and his family:

JJ shares selfie with winner of $500K Gold Prime Bottle. (Image via X/@Sidemenupdates)

Logan Paul incinerates $500K Gold Prime Bottle after London boy wins the challenge

Prime Hydration collaborated with the American science YouTuber Mark Rober to develop a machine for safeguarding the gold bottle. Fans in both cities were given a 48-hour window from the commencement of the challenge to complete it. Failure to do so would result in both bottles melting in a 2000-degree Celsius copper liquid.

Fortunately, a young boy from London emerged as the winner of the prize. It was subsequently disclosed that the code to unlock the machine securing the Gold bottle was 954229.

Prime Hydration reveals the code. (Image via X/@ksinews_)

However, the New York bottle did not share the same fate, as it had to be destroyed per the challenge rules. Once the London bottle had been claimed, Logan Paul and his team filmed the process of their bottle being submerged in the 2000-degree hot liquid, incinerating it within seconds.

What did the fans say?

The challenge successfully generated a significant amount of buzz over the past couple of days, contributing to a surge in clicks and capturing the attention of a wide audience for the company. Seeing the young boy emerge as the winner, fans said:

Fans react to the winner of the golden bottle. (Image via X/@PrimeHydration)

Fans also responded to the sight of Logan Paul witnessing his $500K Gold Bottle being melted away. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to the New York golden bottle being melted. (Image via X/@SidemenUpdates)

Both KSI and Logan Paul continue to propel their beverage company to new heights. In a recent interview, Logan revealed that they had achieved an impressive milestone, amassing $1.2 billion in sales through their product in 2023 so far.