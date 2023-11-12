Logan Paul recently made history by winning his first United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Meanwhile, his hydration beverage PRIME has continued to make history with record-breaking sales figures.

The Maverick took on Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel for the United States Championship. The heel cheated his way to win his first championship in WWE after blasting Mysterio with the brass knuckles.

Outside the ring, Logan Paul has found business alongside British YouTuber KSI in the world of hydration beverages. The two men came up with the concept of PRIME, and the beverage has done incredibly well in the market.

Speaking to FOX Business earlier this week, Paul talked about his success with PRIME. The WWE Superstar added that the beverage had earned $1.2 billion in revenue in only its second year. The Maverick concluded by saying he was very blessed to have done so well in the market.

"I'm proud of it, alright. I'm going to be arrogant for a second and say, like two YouTubers fought with a hydration countries and did $1.2 billion revenue in their second year. We're the fastest growing hydration beverage in history. I don't know how we got here. The marketing is great, the product is great. We have great distributors. Very blessed. Very blessed. And now I got this gold Prime and this gold belt so life is good," Logan Paul said.

Check out a clip from his interview below:

The title win suggests Logan Paul will appear in WWE more often than before. He could have a few big rivalries for the title before ultimately giving it up to go after a world title.

Logan Paul has earned a lot of praise for his in-ring work in WWE

Many WWE Superstars and critics have thrown their weight behind Logan Paul for his work in the ring. The Maverick looked like a rookie when he started his pro wrestling career, but he has proven that he is among the best in-ring workers in the company today.

Cody Rhodes recently praised Paul for his wrestling and said that he looked forward to seeing what he did in the ring next. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Logan had the in-ring IQ of a wrestling veteran.

"For a guy with no more experience than he has, you can't tell it. He could hang with the veterans," Mantell said in an episode of Smack Talk.

The veteran went on to talk about the spot where Logan saved Rey Mysterio from potential injury during their match at Crown Jewel. The spot with the veteran did a lot to prove that Paul has got it.

"No matter what, he [Logan Paul] saved him [Rey Mysterio]. He sure did. I agree."

Fans can hope to see The Maverick continue his great in-ring performances. It will allow the creative team a chance to book him in some big feuds.

