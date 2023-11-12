Some "pretend wrestlers" are irritated by 28-year-old WWE Superstar's success in the Stamford-based company, says Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is currently the biggest superstar in WWE. While speaking on a podcast, The American Nightmare praised the new United States Champion, Logan Paul.

The Maverick kicked off his professional wrestling career last year. He has since competed in a few matches and shared the ring with several top superstars, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Earlier this month, he defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Title.

During a recent episode of the GabbyAF podcast, Rhodes praised Paul for his in-ring performance in the Stamford-based promotion. He claimed some "pretend wrestlers" are irritated by his success.

"There are some what I call 'pretend wrestlers' in all companies all across the world and I think he probably irritates them the most because brother is an absolutely stellar professional wrestler, absolutely stellar. And he's the greatest rookie year of all time. Perhaps he is blazing forward. So, I look forward to what he does," he said. [From 01:09:46 to 01:10:11]

Check out the entire video below:

The company's decision to put the United States Championship on Logan Paul "makes sense" for one sole reason, says ex-superstar. Check out the details here.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also praised Logan Paul

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T also praised Logan Paul. The current NXT color commentator stated that he was not surprised by The Maverick winning the United States Championship.

Booker also pointed out that the Stamford-based company could use Paul in multiple different ways.

"I'm not surprised, The Maverick, this guy [can] work from multiple perspectives. He can go out and perform inside the wrestling ring. I think he can go out and box. I think he even got a little MMA in his background as well, as he's one of the biggest podcasters, I think, out there ever. Yeah, YouTubers, my bad. This guy's got it going on, so I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways. Rey Mysterio has had a hell of a run, and Logan Paul, I'm not surprised him winning that match because he is pretty good at what he does," he said.

Triple H doesn't control Logan Paul's WWE schedule, according to Dave Meltzer. Check out the details here.

Please credit Gabby AF and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here