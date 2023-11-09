WWE's decision to put the US Championship on Logan Paul "makes sense" for one sole reason, says ex-superstar

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently addressed Logan Paul becoming the United States Champion.

The Maverick kicked off his in-ring career in the Stamford-based company last year. He has since shared the ring with several top superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. On November 4, 2023, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree speculated that the social media star winning the title was a business decision due to his popularity.

"He's really popular, right? He's got a lot of social media following. Everybody knows who he is. The prime drink is like number one. It's a business decision, right? Makes sense. It's an entertainment company. It's not a wrestling company, and they're worldwide, so (...) doesn't matter how good you can, you know, reverse a hold anymore. It matters how many social media followers you have and, you know what I mean, how you can grow their brand. So, that's what WWE is." [1:24 - 2:02]

WWE Hall of Famer praised Logan Paul's performance at Crown Jewel

Despite not being a full-time WWE Superstar, Logan Paul has impressed many with his performances inside the squared circle, including Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

The former RAW general manager praised The Maverick's performance at Crown Jewel on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

"I just don’t understand how he's become as phenomenal as he is with such a limited amount of experience and time in the industry. It's not just that he can go in there and athletically perform, which he does exceedingly well. But he's got psychology. He's got the timing of a 25-year-old top performer. He knows how to work the crowd. It's natural for him. He doesn't have to learn it. It's already there." [H/T: Fightful]

