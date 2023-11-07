"Logan Paul blows me the f**k away, pure and simple" - WWE Hall of Famer left surprised following 28-year-old's performance at Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his honest opinion on Logan Paul's performance on the main roster.

At the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, Paul faced Latino World Order member Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship. Towards the end of the match, a friend of the Maverick's interfered and passed him brass knuckles. However, Santos Escobar came out to safeguard The Master of the 619 as he chased away Logan's friend. Despite all his efforts, Mysterio lost the match when Paul attacked him with the knuckles, thus picking up the win.

While speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff mentioned how the Maverick has blown away his mind by his performance inside the squared circle. The veteran not only complimented his athletic skills but also his way of interacting with the crowd.

“Logan Paul blows me the f**k away, pure and simple. I just don’t understand how he’s become as phenomenal as he is, with such a limited amount of experience and time in the industry. It’s not just that he can go in there and athletically perform, which he does exceedingly well. But he’s got psychology. He’s got the timing of a 25-year-old top performer. He knows how to work the crowd. It’s natural for him. He doesn’t have to learn it. It’s already there," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Fightful]

Eric Bischoff went on:

"I think that, combined with his sense of timing, he doesn’t rush anything, he’s a step and a half ahead of himself, and he takes his time getting there, which makes everything feel so believable. It allows you to get su**ed in emotionally and allow you to forget, ‘Oh, I’m watching a professional wrestling match.’ No, you’re watching drama happen right in front of you, and you’re su**ed into it. I can’t say about him. It was so good." [H/T Fightful]

Dave Meltzer said that Rey Mysterio should thank Logan Paul

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said that Rey Mysterio should thank Logan Paul for saving his life.

While speaking in an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer recalled Rey Mysterio and Logan's match at Crown Jewel and mentioned that The Master of the 619 should genuinely thank Paul for saving his life at the premium live event.

The veteran journalist stated how Mysterio went flying from the rope with his head first, which could have injured him badly if he was not saved by the Maverick.

"He saved Rey's life once. He was going head first. Rey really owes him some thanks on that one, because Rey could've really been hurt on that move," Meltzer said. [22:57 - 23:27]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Logan Paul in the near future.

