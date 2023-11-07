Logan Paul shocked the world by clinching the United States Championship in only his eighth WWE match at this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event. The Maverick's unexpected victory undeniably injects excitement and freshness into the current landscape of the company.

Interestingly, the YouTube sensation recently confirmed his intention to make more frequent appearances for title defenses on both RAW and SmackDown. With that keeping in mind, let's discuss five challengers for Logan Paul after he won his first-ever WWE title.

#5. Santos Escobar could challenge Logan Paul to take revenge

One of the potential opponents for The Maverick after his recent title victory is Santos Escobar. For those unfamiliar, Escobar interfered in the United States Title match at Crown Jewel to prevent Logan from gaining any undue advantage following the interference from Paul's friend.

Despite Escobar's intervention, Logan managed to secure the win and claim the championship. Post-event, the LWO member refused to recognize the YouTuber as a legitimate champion.

This seems like a potential hint of Escobar challenging Logan Paul next for the US Title as a means of seeking retribution for Rey Mysterio, who is currently aligned with the LWO faction.

#4. Kevin Owens might be the next challenger

Another potential contender for Logan's next challenger is none other than Kevin Owens. Since his recent trade to SmackDown, the Prizefighter has not been engaged in any significant storyline or feud on the blue brand.

However, with Logan Paul winning the United States Title associated with Friday Nights, Kevin Owens might be gearing up to challenge the Maverick for the United States Championship.

Additionally, it is important to note that recent reports suggest the company may be planning a rivalry between these two stars in the near future.

#3. Gunther might challenge Logan Paul for a winner-takes-all match

As we approach the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, Gunther might issue a surprising challenge to the Maverick, expressing his desire for a Winner Takes All match between the two.

Given Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Title reign, a Champion vs. Champion match against the YouTube Sensation will undoubtedly add more anticipation to Survivor Series 2023.0

Furthermore, a clash between these two stars would help promote the Brand Warfare that the company has been hinting at on several occasions, highlighting the tension between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

#2. LA Knight could be the next challenger

LA Knight might also emerge as another surprising name to challenge The Maverick next for his United States Championship. The Megastar recently faced a significant defeat against Roman Reigns in their recent clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, with the match ending due to interference from Jimmy Uso, it becomes apparent that the company intends to protect Knight and continues to push him in WWE despite the loss.

Considering this, LA Knight appears to be a potential challenger for the United States Championship.

#1. Solo Sikoa might want to become champion again

Solo Sikoa stands out as another potential contender for Logan Paul's United States Title, particularly following his dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The unfolding scenario could involve The Bloodline Enforcer confronting The Maverick and issuing a challenge for the championship.

For those unfamiliar, Solo Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion in the company. However, he was compelled to relinquish his title upon his debut in the main roster last year alongside The Bloodline. Sikoa's commanding triumph over Cena solidifies his position as a strong candidate for the United States Title.

