Triple H doesn't control 28-year-old star's WWE schedule, according to Dave Meltzer

Wrestling veteran and journalist Dave Meltzer recently spoke about Triple H not having a hold on a certain 28-year-old star's WWE schedule.

Given that The Game is at the helm of the creative team for the Stamford-based promotion, most stars are bound to work dates for house shows, live events, and TV under a strict contract. Among the notable champions in WWE, only Roman Reigns is currently on a part-time schedule.

However, it appears as though the same could be the case for the newly crowned United States Champion, Logan Paul. The YouTube sensation defeated the legendary Rey Mysterio to win the US title at Crown Jewel 2023

While speaking on the latest episode of the McGuire On Wrestling podcast, Meltzer noted that Logan Paul has flexible control over his time commitments, which means he can wrestle when and how often he chooses:

"It's all up to him (Logan Paul). Any dates he gives them (WWE), they'll be thrilled with it. They really like him. What he's good at is getting people talking outside the wrestling bubble and trying to bring in new fans. It makes wrestling more acceptable to a different audience and things like that. He's been tremendous, mostly because he's so freaking good at this." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul's hilarious message for Triple H after WWE Crown Jewel

The social media megastar reportedly has an uncommon benefit in WWE, as most performers are bound by contracts and must comply with whatever schedule the company provides them.

After winning the title against Mysterio, the current United States Champion had a wholesome backstage moment with The Game. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Logan Paul joked that it was fun to be arrogant with the US title around his waist.

The 28-year-old also shared that he was proud of Triple H's belief in him.

"Like I said man, I wanna stay humble but it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it (laughs). I mean, whose idea was it to give me this? This thing ain't even my size. This is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. Yeah man, I'm just so stoked that Triple H and the company believe in me like they do. Hopefully, I can make them proud and I know I will," Paul said.

Expand Tweet

The Maverick did not appear on this week's WWE RAW and has not been advertised for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode. It remains to be seen if Logan Paul will make a surprise visit on this week's Blue brand show.

Do you think Triple H should have control over The Maverick's WWE schedule? Sound off in the comments section below

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here