Logan Paul has a hilarious message for Triple H; claims it is "more fun to be arrogant" after US title win

The new WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, is grateful to Triple H for trusting him with the title.

Logan put on a thrilling matchup with Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. The two stars fought in a fast-paced encounter, with the fate of the US title hanging in the balance. The Social Media Megastar finally managed to pick up the win after he decked the masked luchador with brass knuckles that he got from a member of his entourage.

Paul spoke with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail after his win. He joked that it was fun to be arrogant with the belt around his waist. He was really proud that Triple H and other WWE officials showed confidence in him. The Maverick vowed to do well and make them proud during this run.

"Like I said man, I wanna stay humble but it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it (laughs). I mean, whose idea was it to give me this? This thing ain't even my size. This is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. Yeah man, I'm just so stoked that Triple H and the company believe in me like they do. Hopefully, I can make them proud and I know I will." [From 02:40 to 03:07]

Triple H heaped praise on Logan Paul

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is a huge admirer of Logan Paul. He has often gone on record to say that The Social Media Megastar is actually better than a lot of the full-time wrestlers on the roster.

After the US title win, Hunter shared a congratulatory message for Paul on Twitter. The Game pointed out that Logan won his first championship only eight matches into his WWE career and hoped for bigger things to come in the star's future.

It will be interesting to see if Paul becomes a regular feature of SmackDown now that he holds championship gold.

