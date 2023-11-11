Dutch Mantell reacts to Logan Paul saving Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

WWE Crown Jewel will always be remembered as the event where Logan Paul won his first singles title. However, he also caught everyone's eye for seemingly saving Rey Mysterio from an injury, and Dutch Mantell has commented on the spot.

For a talent who has not wrestled for long and is still a rookie, Logan Paul showcased the presence of mind that the veterans possess.

The incident in question saw Rey Mysterio springboard off the rope, and it felt like the WWE Hall of Famer would have endured a nasty fall. Logan, thankfully, repositioned himself and caught him before the latter possibly suffered a career-threatening neck injury.

Dutch Mantell went through the spot on Smack Talk and gave Paul credit for preventing Mysterio from getting hurt. The veteran, who is among the most respected names in wrestling, said every opponent should be like Logan Paul.

"Rey did a dive from the outside into the ring, and he was short with it, and Logan Paul dipped under him and caught him. I don't think he would have gotten hurt, but he could have. But he actually saved him an injury; at least, that's what it looked like to me. That's what you are supposed to do as an opponent," the former WWE manager said on Smack Talk. [From 13:16 onwards]

Logan has been flaunting his newly-won title all over social media. It remains to be seen who will challenge him next.

Did you check out the unseen backstage reactions of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio to Logan winning the United States Championship? You can right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here