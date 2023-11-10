[WATCH] Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio's unseen backstage reactions after Logan Paul's US title win

WWE's decision to have Logan Paul win the United States Championship has been welcomed by fans and Superstars alike. New backstage footage has now revealed how Dominik, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H congratulated Logan after his title triumph at Crown Jewel.

Even though he faced an all-time great in Rey Mysterio, Paul was the favorite to win his first singles title at Crown Jewel. The social media star certainly deserved a big victory on the back of multiple impressive performances, including pushing Roman Reigns to the limit.

Paul has earned the respect of fans, who feel he is perfect for professional wrestling. His maiden championship win has been widely celebrated, and his stock is on the rise. The mood backstage was also pretty cordial after Logan's match, as many top names greeted him after the monumental achievement.

Paul shared a few words with Rhodes, Dominik, and Triple H after winning the US title. Like a true professional, the newly-crowned champion expressed his gratitude to his boss, WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Did WWE do the right thing by making Logan Paul US Champion?

For someone who is clearly an 'outsider' in pro wrestling, Logan Paul has done incredibly well to familiarize himself with the kayfabe world in record time. Paul has learned the intricacies of wrestling faster than many of his peers, and he was seemingly rewarded for his excellent work at Crown Jewel.

However, beyond proving that he does belong in the squared circle, WWE using Logan Paul is a no-brainer considering his massive mainstream appeal.

While speaking on his podcast, Booker T explained why he wasn't surprised to see Paul defeat Rey Mysterio. Booker stated that WWE could utilize Logan in many different ways and conceded that the 28-year-old is "pretty good at what he does."

Booker T is amongst the many onlookers who have been left amazed by Logan Paul's recent track record, as WWE officials are also exceptionally high on him.

