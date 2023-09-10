Whose chairs are placed at the center of the Eternal Oasis in Genshin Impact

The Orchard of Pairidaeza, more popularly known as the Eternal Oasis, is a place in Genshin Impact located below Mt. Damavand in the center of the Desert of Hadramaveth, Sumeru. It is also a quest location that can only be accessed during The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush World Quest. One of the most notable things about this place is the presence of three chairs in the middle of the oasis.

Unfortunately, the quest doesn't mention who these chairs belong to. That said, Genshin Impact players can find carvings in the Deshret script etched on each chair, revealing the name of the owner of that seat. Travelers can find everything they need to know about it in this article.

Genshin Impact: The chairs in the Eternal Oasis belong to the three God-Kings of Sumeru

As mentioned earlier, the Eternal Oasis in the Desert of Hadramaveth is an important location that can be accessed during The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush part of the World Quest in Genshin Impact. Travelers can find three chairs in the middle of the oasis, belonging to the three God-Kings of Sumeru.

The middle chair belongs to King Deshret (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above shows the chair placed in the middle and travelers can find carvings on it in the Deshret Script. Upon translating the texts, it is revealed that it means DSHRT, signifying that the middle chair belongs to King Deshret, the former ruler of the desert domain in Sumeru. He sought forbidden knowledge but ended up causing the spread of the disease called Eleazar into his kingdom.

In the end, King Deshret sacrificed himself to save his people. He was also the one who built The Orchard of Pairidaeza as a cemetery for the Goddess of Flowers, Nabu Malikata.

The left chair belongs to the Goddess of Flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

The left seat in the Eternal Oasis has carvings in the Deshret Script which reads NABUMLKTA. This chair belongs to Nabu Malikata, the Goddess of Flowers, for whom the Eternal Oasis was created. She was friends with King Deshret and Greater Lord Rukkhadevata, and they were together called the three God-Kings of Sumeru.

Nabu Malikata is also the creator of the Jinn that travelers meet during The Dirge of Bilqis World Quest in Genshin Impact. The actual reason for her death is unknown but it is said that she died due to "the malice of the burning sun and yellow sand."

The right chair belongs to Greater Lord Rukkhadevata (Image via HoYoverse)

The carving on the third chair on the right reads RUKDVTA, meaning it belongs to the Greater Lord Rukkhadevata, the former Dendro Archon. During the Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, it was revealed that she stopped the forbidden knowledge from spreading in King Deshret's kingdom. In addition, she also sacrificed herself to save Irminsul from forbidden knowledge during the Cataclysm.

At the end of the Archon Quest, Nahida had to remove Rukkhadevata from Irminsul to completely remove the forbidden knowledge. This, in turn, led to the world tree removing the previous Dendro Archon from the memory of the entire Teyvat. However, the chair in the Eternal Oasis still has her name carved and it remains as the only proof of the Greater Lord Rukkhadevata's existence.