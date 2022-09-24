Why is AdrianahLee trending on Twitter?

Twitch streamer Adrianah "AdrianahLee" has been trending on Twitter over the last several days. The 22-year-old streamer has been at the forefront of one of the biggest controversies on Twitch, featuring several key figures.

The scandal initially began when English Twitch streamer Sliker admitted to scamming around $200,000 out of viewers and fellow content creators. This prompted renewed calls to ban gambling on Twitch from streamers like Zack "Asmongold" and Matthew "Mizkif".

As drama over gambling ensued on Twitter, slots streamer Trainwreck accused Mizkif of covering up an act of s*xual assault committed by one of his associates. Shortly afterward, Adrianah went live on stream and shared her story, accusing Mizkif's roommate and fellow Twitch streamer CrazySlick of s*xually assaulting her at a party in 2021.

Exploring AdrianahLee's trending status on Twitter

AdrianahLee is a Twitch streamer from Detroit, Michigan. She moved to Austin, Texas to begin her career in content creation. In 2021, she attended a party alongside numerous other streamers, including multiple OTK members.

She later claimed to have been sexually assaulted at the party by another Twitch streamer. The person in question was CrazySlick, a long-time friend and roommate of OTK co-founder Mizkif. The former allegedly touched her chest repeatedly while she was unconscious, claiming to be "checking her pulse."

Later, Mizkif caught wind of the incident and allegedly orchestrated a plan to cover up the assault. He allegedly instructed then-girlfriend Maya Higa as well as streamer Mitch Jones to downplay CrazySlick's actions and placate AdrianahLee. She later came forward in a TwitLonger, saying CrazySlick's actions made her uncomfortable, but didn't believe she was assaulted. She stated:

"To be clear: he did not r*pe me or assault me, but his actions DID make me uncomfortable."

Although she shared her story and received messages of support from friends and fans, it didn't elicit a widespread response. That was until this week, when a controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Sliker turned into a discussion about gambling on Twitch.

Resurfacing of allegations

Mizkif has been in opposition to gambling on Twitch, which put him at odds with slots streamers like Trainwreck and Felix "xQc." In response to Mizkif's calls for a ban on gambling, which was partially fulfilled by Twitch, Trainwreck responded by accusing him of covering up the s*xual assault by CrazySlick.

Trainwreck shared the following tweet (image via Twitter)

AdrianahLee went live on Twitch shortly after Trainwreck's tweet, confirming that the incident in question was the one involving her and CrazySlick. She has also used her Twitter account to promote and share the stories of other female streamers who have encountered the former OTK housemate.

Adrianah Lee @AdrianahLee 🧵 of people slick has been weird to/ harassed/ assaulted (feel free to reply your story as well) 🧵 of people slick has been weird to/ harassed/ assaulted (feel free to reply your story as well)

Aftermath

This is an ongoing story that has taken many twists and turns, including Mizkif being placed on leave from his duties as a co-founder of OTK. Coupled with that, the organization has allowed a third-party legal team to investigate the allegations.

Discussions surrounding the situation have been at a fever pitch in recent days, including many content creators and fans reaching out to AdrianahLee to offer their support and gratitude for speaking up. That said, many are accusing her of milking the story for clout, including a Mizkif moderator in his offline chat.

The latter's conduct was discovered by xQc:

Needless to say, many streamers and viewers have their eyes on the situation surrounding AdrianahLee as it continues to unfold.

