Why Call of Duty: Warzone players are not happy with planes and want them removed

The Pacific update of Call of Duty: Warzone changed many things to what the players were used to. Caldera is the new main map after the reign of the long-running Verdansk, new weapons and attachments, new meta, and more.

One of the most intriguing changes among all of them was the introduction of planes to the Warzone. With Season Two of the Pacific update, the game's level was notched up to a certain extent as Bomber Planes were added.

The main objective of these planes was to destroy the loadout drops of players. However, certain aerial enthusiasts started using the newly added aircraft to grieve and ruin players' gameplay on foot.

What urged fans to ask Call of Duty: Warzone developers to remove the planes permanently?

The planes were one of the latest additions to Warzone's post-Pacific update. One of these served as alternatives to choppers, trucks, and bikes while the Bomber Planes were brought in to destroy the loadout drops.

However, some players started abusing these vehicles, ruining the gameplay of others. This temporarily enabled the developers of the game to disable these vehicles in the Vanguard Royale mode.

They stated that they were investigating an issue responsible for crashing the game for various players. Players immediately started to react to this statement, asking the developers not to include them anymore in the game.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware Fighter and Bomber Planes have been disabled in Vanguard Royale modes while we investigate an issue.



One reason for the protest against these newly added aircraft was the ruining of gameplay by Warzone players on foot or ground vehicles. It has often been reported that sometimes a player starts a contract to eliminate a target, only to find them flying across the map on one of the planes.

As a result, players with the contract will have to wait throughout its duration for the existing contract to go over and start afresh.

However, some players use weaponry on these vehicles to bombard their enemies on the ground and eliminate them without giving them much room to counter. This has caused frustration for the victim players, ultimately urging them to demand the removal of these aircraft from Call of Duty: Warzone.

It still needs to be seen how Raven Software reacts to this bizarre demand from the community. The ultimate decision rests totally upon them, although it is improbable that they will remove these new vehicles upon the needs of players who cannot analyze and win the game strategically.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar