Why was Clid banned from League of Legends for a year? S*xual harassment allegations against HLE's jungler explored

Kim "Clid" Tae-min, a prominent Korean jungler in the world of League of Legends, has had his professional playing career cut short. Following years of playing with multiple elite teams, Clid has been banned from all official League of Legends leagues for one year. The news was first reported by a South Korean news outlet, Naver, on September 4. His ban includes the LCK, LCKCL, and other regions' official leagues.

Due to various factors, the star jungle player received a substantial penalty. The official statement on Riot Games Korea's website also clarified the reasons for his suspension and how long it would last.

Due to s*xual misconduct, Clid broke LCK rules and was suspended. This article delves into all the details.

HLE Jungler Clid was banned from League of Legends for a year

Korean media outlet Daily Esports reported that Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) jungler Clid has been found to have engaged in s*xually inappropriate actions following a comprehensive investigation by the LCK committee, which reviewed online posts and statements.

The allegations involving him surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2023. A woman had publicly accused the player, providing proof of their conversation on Kakao Talk (a Korean messaging platform). Alongside that, another victim also stepped forward, claiming that Clid was aware of her being a minor when he allegedly harassed her s*xually.

On September 7, Clid's harmful actions towards the victim were brought to light through an investigation into his online posts and the latter's statements. The LCK Investigation Committee highlighted instances of intolerance towards unacceptable behavior, with a significant factor being the victim's underage status. Their probe expressed clear disapproval of Clid's actions.

Influenced by the gravity of the circumstances, the Esports Fair Commission handed Clid a 12-month ban from Riot-related events. Furthermore, he will be prohibited from participating in Korean competitions for a year and a half. Regardless, Hanwha Life Esports has not released an official opinion on the suspension's severity.

Clid began his professional League of Legends career in 2016. He then played the jungle role for some top teams, including JD Gaming, T1, Gen.G, FunPlus Phoenix, and HLE.

Considering that most League of Legends players retire at the age of 24 or even earlier, it is highly likely that Clid's career will end despite the ban being only for a year since he's now 24 years old.