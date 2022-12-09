Why did Markiplier start his OF account? Real reason explored

American content creator Mark "Markiplier" has stunned the internet by staying true to his words and creating his own OnlyFans (OF) account.

For those who are unaware of the website, it is a content-providing service platform. OnlyFans is largely popular due to the heavy production of p*rnography and nudity. It is notably used by several s*x workers, models, celebrities, and influencers.

Mark added his name to the list of people with an OnlyFans account after he announced his entry to the platform by teasing it through a tweet. Hours following his channel's creation, the website crashed due to the heavy traffic it encountered.

Why did Markiplier jump on to a supposed adult website?

In a YouTube video posted in October, Markiplier said he would be willing to make an OF account under two conditions. The first is an appeal to fans to listen to his podcast Distractible, making it the most listened on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The second condition also included a podcast, Go! My Favorite Sports Team, which has to become the most listened-to podcast in Spotify's sports category.

According to HITC, he proposed an additional condition whereby his fans were asked to pay a fee of $12 to fund his brand-new documentary called Markiplier from North Korea. The documentary was first screened on an events platform called Moments on November 13.

With both conditions met, Mark revealed last month that he was ready to create his first OF account. The day finally arrived yesterday, after he launched three of his pictures on the platform.

Although OF is often a way to provide a livelihood to creators, Markiplier, who has a net worth of $35 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), has announced that all proceeds from his account will go directly to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital and the World Food Program.

The 33-year-old YouTuber announced, through a 45-seconds-long video, that:

"The first of three drops of tasteful nudes is now available for purchase. The proceeds of which will all be going to charity. They would be split evenly between the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, in my hometown Cincinnati and the World Food Program, because if you are going to quench your thirst, we might as well try to feed some people."

Mark did stumble across a problem after his account went live. The platform reportedly crashed, which prompted the creator to tweet:

Not the first time Markiplier has shared nudity

Entering the OF realm is certainly a big statement when selling your content, especially if it is mature. However, long-time fans of the YouTuber will know that this is not the first time Mark has dabbled his hands in adult content.

In 2018, the creator made the Markiplier’s Tasteful N*des Calendar which, according to him, made over 38K sales, all of which were signed by the special media star. Each calendar cost $30 as Mark managed to raise over $100K for charity.

Mark's profile has three media files. All of which can only be accessed after users complete the payment process. In addition, he has already received over 16K followers.

