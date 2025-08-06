Why Does the Ocean Sing in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and Ascension materials

Hysilens is one of the 5-star units featured in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. The corresponding Light Cone banner will also bring in the signature option of the character, called "Why Does the Ocean Sing." The LC belongs to the Nihility Path, and it offers all the crucial attributes for Hysilens.

This article further discusses the unique effect, stats, and ascension materials of the "Why Does the Ocean Sing" Light Cone in HSR.

Honkai Star Rail Why Does the Ocean Sing unique effect and stats

Light Cone Preview | Version 3.5 "Before Their Deaths" Phase 1

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will bring the Light Cone banner featuring "Why Does the Ocean Sing" in the first phase. For those wondering, Hysilen’s signature option rolls with the following stats:

HP: 952

952 DEF: 463

463 ATK: 635

The Why Does the Ocean Sing LC in HST offers the following unique effect to the equipping character:

“Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 40%. When the wearer inflicts a debuff, there is an 80% base chance to apply Enthrallment, lasting for 3 turns. Effects of the same type can't stack. While affected by "Enthrallment," each debuff inflicted by the wearer on the target increases the target's DoT taken by 5%, up to 6 times. When attacked by an ally, increases the attacker's SPD by 10% for 3 turns. When the wearer is knocked down, remove all Enthrallment.”

Honkai Star Rail Why Does the Ocean Sing Ascension materials

Why Does the Ocean Sing's Ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the materials required to Ascend Why Does the Ocean Sing to max level:

Fear-Stomped Flesh x20

Courage-Torn Chest x20

Glory-Aspersed Torso x14

Fiery Spirit x4

Starfire Essence x12

Heaven Incinerator x15

385,000 Credit

Fear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed Torso

The Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same Ascension material for Hysilen’s signature Light Cone. You can obtain them by defeating Titankin enemies like Daythunder Raven, Languid Ethmoid Bone, and Furiae Warrior, which are scattered throughout Amphoreus.

The materials are also rewarded from Divergent Universe, Simulated Universe, and Assignments. You can also craft Courage-Torn Chest and Glory-Aspersed Torso with the lower rarity resources using the Omni-Synthesizer.

Fiery Spirit/ Starfire Essence/ Heaven Incinerator

The different rarities of the Heaven Incinerator are Light Cone Ascension materials from the Nihility Path. You can obtain them by spending Trailblaze Power at the Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx located on the second floor of the Alchemy Commission. You can also craft the materials via the Omni-Synthesizer.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

