All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cones ranked

Four 5-star Light Cones will become available during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. Trailblazers can add these 5-star gears to their collection by spending Stellar Jade. Since players also need the currency to pull in other gacha banners, they must be careful with their finances.

This article discusses and ranks every Light Cone that will be available in Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Light Cones ranked from worst to best

4) Incessant Rain

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone Incessant Rain is a decent LC to get in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. The item can boost its wielder’s EHR, a stat that most Nihility characters need to inflict debuffs. Moreover, Incessant Rain can buff the wearer’s CRIT Rate and help them make an enemy vulnerable for a turn. During the turn, the DPS units can easily nuke the adversary and complete the activity quickly.

Although Incessant Rain is a decent Light Cone, the title features Light Cones that are far more potent and better than this 5-star item, such as Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, Lies Dance on the Breeze, and more. Because of that, Incessant Rain ranks last on this list.

3) Epoch Etched in Golden blood

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

Another new Light Cone that will be released during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update is Epoch Etched in Golden Blood. The item can be used by Harmony characters who can deal damage with their Ultimate ability. Since the Light Cone requires the wearer to attack the adversaries using their ultimate to regenerate a Skill Point, players must use a Harmony character accordingly.

Besides that, the damage buffs and effects of Epoch Etched in Golden Blood are quite decent and help players clear activities much faster.

2) Patience Is All You Need

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Patience Is All You Need is one of the rerun Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. The gear can be equipped on every Nihility unit, but only some of them can effectively use it. Since the LC boosts the wearer’s outgoing damage and SPD simultaneously, it works well on the Nihility characters that excel in dealing damage, especially DoT damage.

If you already have Kafka or want to pull for her during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.5, this Light Cone is a must pull to boost her outgoing damage by a substantial amount.

1) Why Does the Ocean Sing

Why Does the Ocean Sing (Image via HoYoverse)

Why Does the Ocean Sing is one of the new 5-star Light Cones that will see its debut alongside the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. The item can grant various effects to the Nihility character wielding it. Since this Light Cone’s effects are centered around DoT damage and debuffs, it's best to pair it with Hysilens or the existing DoT damage dealers such as Kafka, Black Swan, and more.

Additionally, Why Does the Ocean Sing can boost its wielder’s SPD, which means Hysilens can plant more DoT debuffs. As for Kafka, she can deal extra damage with the help of the additional SPD. For this reason, we ranked this Light Cone at the top of our list.

