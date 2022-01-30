Why Drifloon is the most terrifying Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus is certainly full of Pokémon that could be considered terrifying just based on appearance and sheer power, Drifloon stands out above the rest as the most terrifying.

Taking a quick glance at this cute little purple balloon with heart-shaped hands may make a player question just why this Pokémon could be considered scary. However, a quick look at the Pokédex entry for Drifloon makes it apparent there is much more than meets the eye.

Drifloon makes an entire security team uneasy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A dire message leads to a quest for assistance with the balloon menance. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

So what is it about Drifloon that makes it such a terrifying monstrosity? For one, the Pokédex entry states that it will "lure away young children and carry them to the afterlife".

There is a quest given to players that involves them finding out what has become of a child who was playing with a Drifloon. Spoiler alert: it wanted to steal his soul after it led him away to the afterlife. Horrifying stuff.

Throughout the game, players encounter Drifloons hanging out with children

A Drifloon caught in the act of kidnapping a child. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus

All of the other Pokédex entries in previous games make this balloon terrifying. In Pokémon Ultra Sun, the Pokédex states,

"Its round body is stuffed with souls and expands each time it leads someone away."

If that's not bad enough, in Pokémon Sun the Pokédex says,

"Stories go that it grabs the hands of small children and drags them away to the afterlife. It dislikes heavy children."

Drifloon floats with the power of souls

A Drifloon aproaches a trainer menacingly. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

According to Pokémon Ultra Moon,

"Wandering souls gathered together to form this Pokémon. When trying to make friends with children, Drifloon grabs them by the hand."

As players think about those lines, it becomes unsettling as they are approached by wandering Drifloon at night. Luckily, with a trusted partner Pokémon, trainers can feel a little safer around these soul-balloons.

The facts about Drifloon paint a very vivid picture of this evil balloon

It seems everyone knows what a fiend Drifloon is. Via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Learning of the sinister nature of Drifloon throughout the Pokédex entries, its behavior in game, and the quest involving it, one can conclude that it is the most terrifying Pokémon. The thought of children trusting the cute balloon only for it to take them to the afterlife and steal their soul is terrible to realize. Trainers should approach this Pokémon with caution, as it just may try to lead them to the afterlife.

