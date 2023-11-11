Why is #dropdream trending on X? Reason explored

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" is once again making waves on social media, although this time, it may not be for the most favorable reasons. In a recent livestream and today (November 11, 2023) on his X account, the streamer briefly addressed the grooming allegations that were leveled against him back in October 2022.

For those unfamiliar, in 2022, Dream was accused of having suggestive and inappropriate conversations with a 17-year-old. The controversy gained significant attention, with extensive media coverage, but the streamer denied having any knowledge of the alleged victim's age.

Once again, the content creator reiterated his denial of the allegations in a recent Twitch broadcast. However, this reaffirmation sparked a wave of online criticism, leading to the hashtag #dropdream trending on X:

The streamer is facing online criticism (Image via X)

"I didn't know she was a minor" - Dream speaks on his grooming allegations from 2022

Dream addressed his Twitch audience recently, elaborating on his decision to add the alleged victim on Snapchat back in 2020. He claimed that to his knowledge and based on her Instagram bio, she appeared to be an adult at the time.

The streamer said:

"I wasn't trying to s*xt her. I wasn't trying to be s*xual or have a relationship so why would I care (about her being a minor)? I'm like 99% sure this is one of the only things that I will say that isn't like backed up by like evidence - I thought she was eighteen."

(Timestamp: 03:24:18)

He added:

"People say, 'Why would you add a minor on Snapchat?' First of all, I didn't know she was a minor because she had 'Graduating high school in her bio on Instagram,' and on top of that, it doesn't matter if she was a minor. Like, Snapchat is a messaging platform."

(Timestamp: 03:33:07)

He also used his X account to accuse the alleged victim of lying:

"No one was groomed. She lied about taking legal action, she lied about providing more proof later, and lied about almost everything that was shared. It’s been over a year since she said she would provide proof."

YouTuber refutes allegations made against him in 2022 (Image via X/@Dreamwastaken)

How did fans react?

Dream is no stranger to online criticism, and with the latest developments, a wave of critical comments has emerged against him. This has led to the trending hashtag #dropdream gaining momentum:

Section of the streaming community critical of the creator (Image via X)

Despite the criticism, the YouTuber has received substantial support from his fan base. He has also expressed his intention to create a dedicated YouTube video to address the entire situation.