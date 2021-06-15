Why the "duck" is Miranda so rude in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

One would expect that in a game as wholesome as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there won't be too many impolite characters that players will come across. The general outlook of the game is that of a sweet and relaxing getaway, with helpful islanders making up the perfect community. However, Animal Crossing features certain types of individuals whose temperament can be best described as rude.

One of the most prominent snooty villagers in Animal Crossing is the pink duck Miranda, who despite her adorable disposition, can come across as rather snarky and impolite. But do not worry (or maybe do), there are more characters like her in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This "Mean Girl" will almost always try to judge the players unless she takes a liking for them. However, there is a little silver lining: players can decorate their homes and their island by taking a little inspiration from her.

Meet Miranda, the adorable snob from Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Now, snooty characters by default do not get along much with the player or other islanders. They almost always clash with Jocks because of their obsession with fitness and less regard for fashion, not to mention Jocks make comments on others' bodies, including snooties.

Miranda, like the other snooty characters in Animal Crossing, is rather fashionable and posh, and usually looks down upon others. She does not get along with lazy villagers because they do not care about their appearances and because they often do not approve of her diet. In a way, Miranda is one of the more realistic characters in the game.

However, if given time, this "Mean Girl" will soon warm up to the players, who can in turn learn a thing or two about her style and the way she keeps her house, if they feel like, that is. But make no mistake, even after opening up, the K.K. Salsa-loving lady will still come across as subtly rude.

