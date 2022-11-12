Why the FIFA 23 Nations Foundations pack is not worth it

The Nations Foundations pack is one of two special FIFA 23 additions that have been added to the in-game store. It comes with the FUT World Cup content launch, as EA Sports introduces special cards themed around the mega event.

Starting yesterday, players can access plenty of content themed around the FUT World Cup in the Ultimate Team mode. The blended model allows them to keep improving their squad by earning new cards, packs, and more. EA Sports has also released special promo packs in the in-game store.

The contents of the Nations Foundations pack differ from those of ordinary ones. Their prices also tend to be on the higher side, which raises a big question about their worth. After all, FUT coins are challenging to grind and are important for improving the squad.

The Nations Foundations pack in FIFA 23 could have offered much more value with a few changes

The Nations Foundations pack costs 50,000 FUT coins, which is a lower overall price in FIFA 23. The costliest packs tend to be around 100,000-125,000 FUT coins, and the one in question stands at half the cost.

As mentioned above, the offerings of the Nations Foundations pack are quite different from those of standard packs, indirectly leading to higher costs.

Every FIFA 23 player can only avail of the pack once, and it's live in the game for the next five days before getting removed. Players getting it will obtain 15 rare gold cards, which will be from Brazil, Argentina, Belgium, France, and England. They will also get 10 FIFA World Cup players, which can be beneficial in the long term.

At first, the Nations Foundations pack will seem quite interesting with all the content in FIFA 23. Considering all the SBC and objectives in the game, players can greatly benefit from these packs and the contents within them. However, there are better ways to get the same items and save plenty of coins.

There's no minimum overall on the 15 rare gold cards that players will obtain from the packs. This becomes worse when one considers the untradable nature of the contents. This means that players have to use them in their squads or as fodder for different challenges.

Unless they're rated at 82 or higher, the value of the cards as fodder is pretty low. While a few cards could add value as fodder, more is needed. There's always a chance for one of those cards to be the base version of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but 50,000 FUT coins is no small amount.

The FIFA World Cup cards offer some value in completing objectives, but there are plenty of free ways to get them. Players have better alternatives, given the special cards available as rewards.

Despite the underwhelming nature of the Nations Foundations pack, players have plenty to look forward to. The Path to Glory promo has introduced some fantastic cards, and players can look to secure some of them. The World Cup Stars are another great option available in Swaps.

