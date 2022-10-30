Why is FIFA 23 Out of Position Essentials Pack not worth it?

EA Sports has released the FIFA 23 Out of Position Essentials Pack to the in-game store for the ongoing promo. This is the first time a pack guarantees a card from a popular promo, which isn't the case for other options. The pack also offers a lot of other cards, but all of them come at a steep price.

While the chances of getting decent cards are far higher in the pack, there's a balancing act on the other hand as well. First, the pack can be opened precisely once, after which it will no longer appear in the in-game store. As of writing, the Out of Position Essentials Pack is available for six days at a maximum. More importantly, it costs 100,000 FUT coins, putting it in the same position as the second highest cost.

This raises a big question. Is the pack worth opening in FIFA 23? After all, luck's a significant factor when someone opens packs, and the price of the pack is reasonable by any means. Given the vital nature of FUT coins, it's essential for players to understand the pack weight and if they should be opening it at all.

The Out of Position Essentials Pack is the only one in FIFA 23 which guarantees a special card

Before evaluating the value of the pack, let's find out what every player can manage to find.

20 Gold Player cards, all of which are rare in nature.

At least three cards will be rated at 84 or higher.

1 Out of-Position card on loan for seven games.

Any of the 20 cards could be a promo card as well.

While the pack offers a guaranteed card from the promo, it's only on a seven-game loan. This minimal offering only adds a little to someone's team. With normal cards, it's hard to see how a FIFA 23 player can recoup their investment.

At the time of writing, both 84 and 85-rated cards are selling at a premium due to the existing SBCs, which have increased their demand. Despite the hike, 84-rated cards usually sell 3,000-3,5000 coins.

As for the 85-rated cards, the standard price is somewhere around 8,500 FUT coins. It should be remembered that the Out of Position Essentials Pack doesn't guarantee an 85-rated card.

The valuation of the pack will go up significantly if players get 86-rated and above the cards in the pack. This also opens up a chance for them to get an Out of Position card with higher valuations. At the time of writing, Suso is the cheapest card on the market, selling around 10,500 FUT coins.

Overall, the chances of FIFA 23 players finding something valuable from the Out of Position Essentials Pack are better than the standard ones. However, the lack of a guaranteed permanent promo card reduces its valuation massively. With gold cards decreasing a lot in valuation, it would make little sense for players to invest in the pack.

Those can open it with many surplus FUT coins in FIFA 23 that they can manage without. Anyone else should look to save their coins and invest them elsewhere.

