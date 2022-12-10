Why is FUT World Cup Phenoms Jude Bellingham one of the best cards in FIFA 23?

Jude Bellingham has received an extraordinary card as part of the FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms promo, which was released on December 9. The special card is the latest content themed around the FIFA World Cup. There are two ways to earn the unique card of the Englishman: packs and the FUT market.

Plenty of unique cards have been released during the FIFA World Cup. EA Sports has been celebrating the mega event with content themed around national teams and the tournament. All the promos that have appeared since November 11 are aligned towards national teams, which is a significant change from the usual trends.

There are some key reasons why the FUT World Cup Phenoms card of Jude Bellingham stands out among all the unique cards, but it primarily has to do with the well-rounded stats. Let's take a detailed look at how good the card is in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms card of Jude Bellingham is very versatile and can be played anywhere in the middle of the pitch

Every card in FIFA 23 has a base position where it plays the best, and all the stats are aligned accordingly. The cards also come in alternate positions, with some having two or three options. This ability increases the value of the cards since players can use them flexibly without sacrificing team chemistry.

Having alternate positions isn't enough since a card must also have suitable stats. Bellingham's FUT World Cup Phenoms card shines in this department. Cards with good stats in every crucial department are rarely added to the game.

The 90-overall itself is high in the current meta, so there's a lot of time left before it could go out of relevance. In fact, it's the second-highest-rated card of the promo, only behind the 91-rated Rafael Leao version. The midfielder also comes with 4-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot, which is perfect for the position.

The pace is a crucial stat in FIFA 23, and Bellingham has an 82 rating in the department. While not the highest, players can easily overcome it using a suitable chemistry style. Similarly, the 82 Shooting is another area where the card could use some improvement, but all the other stats make up for this.

With 85 Defending and 86 Physicality, the Englishman can efficiently perform the defensive duties of a midfielder. This effectively makes him usable as a CDM (Central Defensive Midfielder) once a game begins. Bellingham's 90 Dribbling and 85 Passing ensure that a FIFA 23 player could use him in the attacking midfield role as well.

With 96 Stamina, the FUT World Cup Phenoms card is a complete engine. It's perfect even for those who love to play aggressively and apply pressure on their opponents.

Incidentally, Bellingham's alternate position is listed as an LM (Left Midfielder), but it's not an ideal choice. Instead, players can start him at CDM and switch him over to CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder). This ensures that the players don't lose out on chemistry due to an unfamiliar position. Overall, the FUT World Cup Phenoms version is an amazing card that offers plenty to any player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

