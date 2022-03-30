Why are Genshin Impact servers down worldwide? (March 30)

It is important to shut down servers before pushing any major update for a game, and Genshin Impact is getting just the same treatment on March 30. While the action might seem surprising to many, miYoHo announced the outage a day before on their public forum to avoid confusion.

The entire motive is temporary, and as per official statements, the downtime is predicted to last for five hours. This means that from 6.00 (UTC+8), users will not be able to access the title for five hours, making it the most common reason why the servers are down.

For those wondering at what time the maintenance has started in their region, here's a regional schedule:

Japan or SEA region: 7.00 am JST, Wednesday

Indian subcontinent or South Asia: 3.30 am IST, Wednesday

The USA or North American region: 3.00 pm PT, Tuesday

London or Europe region: 11.00 pm GMT, Tuesday

Reason behind Genshin Impact's downtime

Genshin Impact has sustained itself for a long time while being a fully live-service RPG game. For proper functioning, live-service games must get updates in minor frequencies to keep them well and alive. These patches can be small hotfixes or significant content updates to keep games fresh.

The latest 2.6 patch is one such example of a major update that brings a brand new character named Kamisato Ayato, who debuts with Hydro-based powers. Additionally, it brings a brand new area called The Chasm, which players have heard of many times previously.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Below are the details of the Version 2.6 update "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" and the update compensation.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 2.6 update "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" and the update compensation.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,Below are the details of the Version 2.6 update "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" and the update compensation.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/RuGWa6f5c4

While these new features are the highlights, the update will also arrive with two notable banners for Venti and Kamisato Ayaka, which will be fully claimable during reruns. Apart from them, the title will receive more banners from time to time, where the first batch will arrive on March 30 itself, while the rest will make their entrance on April 20.

Since the game will be offline for approximately five hours, miHoYo has promised to give the Genshin Impact playerbase a total of 600 Primogems. Along with that, if the maintenance service takes longer than expected, the developers will compensate users for the inconvenience by giving bonus gems.

