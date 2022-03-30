When will Genshin Impact 2.6 update be available for all users?

The latest update for Genshin Impact 2.6 is set to arrive today. The update brings a new area, the Chasm, and a new character, Kamisato Ayato, who will be summonable at the, start. He is a 5-star Hydro Sword user with a focus on Normal Attacks, and his banner will be available when the update goes live.

Genshin Impact, the co-op action role-playing game developed by MiHoYo, has grown to be one of the most popular live service titles. The anime-like art style, along with the rewarding gameplay, has garnered a strong following ever since its debut back in 2020.

With the 2.6 update bringing many new additions to the title, let’s take a look at when it will be available for all users.

Genshin Impact 2.6 update will be available at 11.00 AM (UTC+8) following five-hour-long downtime

The 2.6 update server maintenance kicked off at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to last for about five hours, till 11.00 AM (UTC+8). After this process, the players will be able to jump right into the 2.6 update of Genshin.

With that being said, the server downtime and uptime across all regions are as follows:

HAST: 12.00 PM - 5.00 PM

12.00 PM - 5.00 PM AKDT: 2.00 PM - 7.00 PM

2.00 PM - 7.00 PM PDT: 3.00 PM - 8.00 PM

3.00 PM - 8.00 PM MDT: 4.00 PM - 9.00 PM

4.00 PM - 9.00 PM CDT: 5.00 PM - 10.00 PM

5.00 PM - 10.00 PM EDT: 6.00 PM - 11.00 PM

6.00 PM - 11.00 PM GMT/UTC: 11.00 PM - 4.00 AM

11.00 PM - 4.00 AM WET: 11.00 PM - 4.00 AM

11.00 PM - 4.00 AM CET: 0.00 AM - 5.00 AM

0.00 AM - 5.00 AM EET: 1.00 AM - 6.00 AM

1.00 AM - 6.00 AM MSK: 1.00 AM - 6.00 AM

1.00 AM - 6.00 AM IST: 3.30 AM - 8.30 AM

3.30 AM - 8.30 AM CST: 6.00 AM - 11.00 AM

6.00 AM - 11.00 AM PST: 6.00 AM - 11.00 AM

6.00 AM - 11.00 AM JST: 7.00 AM - 12.00 PM

7.00 AM - 12.00 PM KST: 7.00 AM - 12.00 PM

Users will be able to enjoy the 2.6 update after five hours of long downtime, for which they'll be compensated with 600 primogems.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 2.6 update?

In the major title update, Genshin Impact introduces a new area, a new 5-star character, along with a new domain, equipment, events as well as a new main story and enemies.

Title update 2.6 brings Chasm, a new area. Players with an Adventure Rank (AR) of 28 or higher will be able to travel and complete A New Star Approaches, as well as the new World Quest known as Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering.

The Chasm will feature a new Domain known as The Lost Valley. It will feature two new artifact sets in both 4-star and 5-star rarities, Vermilion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering.

The title update also brings in a new character in the form of Kamisato Ayato, a 5-star Hydro Sword user with a focus on Normal Attacks. His banner will be available once the update goes live (alongside a Venti rerun).

The game also introduces new weapons, such as Haran Geppaku Futsu, as well as new enemies like Ruin Serpent, Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter, and Floating Hydro Fungus.

The premier event of the 2.6 update is Hues of the Violet Garden. Players will be able to get a free copy of Xingqiu by completing four game modes. Aside from that, update 2.6 also brings over a dozen new quests, some of which are quest series. Along with them, there is a new Archon Quest (Requiem of the Echoing Depths) and a new Story Quest (Cypressus Custos Chapter: Act I - The Firmiana Leaf Falls).

There are also many upgrades to Genshin Impact in update 2.6, and all in all, it is shaping up to be quite a substantial arrival.

