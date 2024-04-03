Why are Helldivers 2 players upset with Slugger nerfs in April 2 patch?

The new update to Helldivers 2 effectively nerfed the SG-8 Slugger. While a lot of people didn't rank the Slugger very high up on the list of the best Helldivers 2 weapons, some got a lot of enjoyment out of it. However, good things don't last forever, and the Slugger has been nerfed into the ground. Players are upset about the new changes, but they make sense if you look at why the weapon was nerfed.

Let's take a closer look at the Helldivers 2 slugger nerfs, why they were important, and how they've upset the player base.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

A closer look at the Slugger nerfs in Helldivers 2 and why they were important

The SG-8 Slugger is being used as a long-range weapon (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Ermz Plays)

According to the Helldivers 2 update patch notes, the following changes have been made to the SG-8 Slugger:

Stagger has been reduced, and the gun no longer staggers most enemies in the game.

Damage has been nerfed and is now down to 250 from 280.

Demolition force has also been reduced.

Players who enjoyed wreaking havoc with the Slugger were not happy with the nerfs. A developer has revealed the reason behind the changes. People thought that the pick rate had become an issue. However, Alexus clarified that the SG-8 Slugger had become the best sniper rifle in the game. This shouldn't be the case since it is supposed to be a shotgun.

Fans gave their thoughts about the changes as well, and most seemed to be unhappy with the changes to stagger. Since the Slugger is a shotgun, it should be able to stagger enemies. This was the argument that resonated with the Helldivers, who also demanded that they should've left the gun alone and worked on making the actual Sniper Rifles better.

That said, Helldivers 2 already has some decent sniper rifles, like the Anti-Material rifle, which might be picked more often now that the Slugger is no longer viable in most situations.

The JAR-5 Dominator might be picked more often following the Slugger nerfs (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Ermz Plays)

It should also be noted that while the Slugger was nerfed to the ground, the JAR-5 Dominator got a buff. The Dominator now does more damage and has received a boost to its stagger. Moreover, it also gets more ammo than the Slugger, so players expect it to effectively replace the SG-8 in the meta.

Say what people might, the developers were right to nerf the Slugger. However, they should've left the Stagger intact and focused on nerfing the long- to medium-range viability of the Slugger.

