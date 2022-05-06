Why Hogwarts Legacy's gameplay teasers are making people forget about J.K. Rowling's involvement

There are still a few more months to go before Hogwarts Legacy will be released worldwide if it doesn't face any delay. Since the first piece of information, fans have been extremely excited about the game. However, there is a slight spot of bother that arises due to one person's association - J.K. Rowling.

The author's earlier comments about a section of the masses haven't gone down well, and many have spoken up against Hogwarts Legacy because of her. Yet, the connection seems to be weakening as time goes by, and there are some probable reasons for it.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be the largest video game made around the Harry Potter world. Naturally, the excitement it has created is huge, but some have noticed that this means J.K. Rowling will somehow be connected. This has led to one section threatening to boycott the game.

If the recent trends on social media are anything to go by, fans seem to be more interested in when the game releases rather than getting it banned.

Recent teasers of Hogwarts Legacy have persuaded a lot of fans to support the game

There was barely any information about Hogwarts Legacy for a long time, with some fans claiming that there could be more delays. Those worries were reduced when earlier in 2022, there was an entire State of Play event showcasing the work that had been done so far. While this made one section of the fans quite happy, it also brought up the issue of J.K. Rowling and her earlier comments.

Since then, developers Avalanche Software have been constantly sending out mini clips and teasers on social media. There has also been a change in the perspective mood of fans as the willingness of players to boycott the game has somewhat gone down.

Wrinkled-Shirt BG @BrokenGamezHDR_ J.K. Rowling Net worth is roughly 1 billion and ppl think they gonna hurt her by not buying Hogwarts Legacy, when she not even connected to the game?



Yall desire to moral grand stand and virtue signal get in the way of logical thinking. J.K. Rowling Net worth is roughly 1 billion and ppl think they gonna hurt her by not buying Hogwarts Legacy, when she not even connected to the game?Yall desire to moral grand stand and virtue signal get in the way of logical thinking. https://t.co/D31zVnO9sR

One major reason might be J.K. Rowling's association with Hogwarts Legacy. As long as anybody makes anything related to the Harry Potter universe, J.K. Rowling will be connected. But how much of it is substantial when it comes to the game?

It's already been documented that the game will follow a fresh timeline set in late 1800s. There's barely anything from the books written by Rowling herself, barring the basic details. Whatever plot the game follows is likely to be a fresh one written by someone associated with the game rather than J.K. Rowling herself.

GrizzlyBeardHero @MuradMGaming I don’t know who needs to hear this but It’s ok to not be a fan of JK Rowling and still be excited for Hogwarts Legacy or anything Harry Potter related I don’t know who needs to hear this but It’s ok to not be a fan of JK Rowling and still be excited for Hogwarts Legacy or anything Harry Potter related

There's the classic dilemma of "love the art, not the artist" if someone negative is involved. If fans have to boycott Hogwarts Legacy, then they will have to do so with anything related to the Harry Potter world. The game is much more loosely connected from the commercial point only.

For many, Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling are two different entities, and one can be liked without liking the other. The Harry Potter movies and books are still loved by several fans, many of whom despise J.K. Rowling for her comments. No doctrine asks for her to be loved equally for what she wrote.

🙏🌧🌍 @godblesstoby Hey, TRAs claiming JK Rowling is finished and the Hogwarts Legacy game will bomb because of zero interest after her ‘transphobic outbursts’… let me introduce you to the real world:



28 million views says otherwise. Hey, TRAs claiming JK Rowling is finished and the Hogwarts Legacy game will bomb because of zero interest after her ‘transphobic outbursts’… let me introduce you to the real world:28 million views says otherwise. https://t.co/K0Gc47W16n

Like any other Harry Potter-related object, the game will always have a link with J.K. Rowling. After all, the entire universe is her brainchild, and so are all the characters living in it. It's also true that she has either already taken her cut or will get sizeable royalties once the games start to sell.

It can't be denied that there will be detractors of the game over the remote association with J.K. Rowling. However, players are eagerly waiting for whatever the teasers and trailers show them for the time being. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming, and as more days go by, the only thing fans seem to care about is the game's release date.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan