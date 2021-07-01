Why Indiefoxx's Twitch ban could be permanent: Twitch's next scapegoat?

On 28th June 2021, Twitch decided to suspend Janelle “Indiefoxx” Dagres due to a plethora of “sexually-suggestive” ASMR streams that she has posted in recent weeks.

The streamer was one of the many female content creators who came under scrutiny for initially posting suggestive “hot-tub” streams. Once the hot-tub meta dwindled in popularity, Indiefoxx began posting suggestive “ASMR” streams.

The streamer offered multiple services during her broadcasts, including “licking microphones,” writing subscribers/new donors' names on her body, and wearing the infamous “TikTok” leggings. Regardless, after her initial suspension was lifted in three days on 22nd June, Indiefoxx has again been suspended from the platform.

On 28th June 2021, Indiefoxx was suspended from the platform for the sixth time in her career. It has also been reported that the streamer has lost her Twitch partnership due to the suspension as well. The following article looks into whether there is any suggestion that the suspension in question is permanent.

Can Indiefoxx be permanently banned from Twitch?

Currently, there is no indication to suggest that the suspension handed out to Indiefoxx is permanent in nature. While most Twitch streamers are considered liable to be permanently suspended after their third ban, Indiefoxx has now been suspended on Twitch six times. Most of the infringements were related to streaming “sexually-suggestive” content, with her previous ban coming along with Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa’s Twitch suspension.

The streamer has blown up in popularity in recent weeks and gained more than 1.25 million followers on Twitch in July 2021 alone. Twitch partner “CommanderRoot” also confirmed on Twitter that Indiefoxx has been stripped of her Twitch partner status, which means that she has lost access to subscribers and will not be able to monetize her streams for the time being.

Both the streamer and the platform have failed to comment on the matter thus far. Hence, there are no suggestions about the overall duration of the suspension. However, it must be remembered that Twitch streamer “alinaarose” was banned in February 2021 for “intimately licking a microphone.” The streamer has not been unbanned until now, more than four months after the suspension.

In such a scenario, Indiefoxx is obviously under threat of a long/permanent suspension. However, given Twitch’s track record and the fact that the platform has not taken any severe action against the likes of her and Amouranth so far, the suspension in question is expected to be temporary.

While it is unclear if Indiefoxx will regain access to her “partner status” or not, she should be able to access her Twitch again account soon.

