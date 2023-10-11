Why was IShowSpeed unbanned on Twitch? Reason behind YouTube star returning to streaming platform explored

Yesterday (October 10), Twitch unexpectedly lifted the suspension on YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" after he had been barred from the platform for nearly two years. For those unaware, the streamer was indefinitely banned from Twitch in December 2021 after he made some violent and suggestive remarks to a female participant during Adin Ross' e-dating stream.

After significant public outcry, which reached a point where the streamer himself knelt before the Twitch CEO during a streamer event, the streamer has, at last, had his suspension lifted. Although he has not disclosed the exact cause of his unban, it's worth exploring the reasons.

Why was IShowSpeed unbanned on Twitch after 2 years?

While Twitch doesn't consistently issue official statements for every streamer they unban, there have been several hints and clues that may shed light on the reasons behind IShowSpeed's reinstatement on the platform.

In July, popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat disclosed that he had a conversation with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy and had the opportunity to pose a series of questions. Among these questions was the streamer's plea for the suspension of Darren to be lifted.

During the Streamy Awards 2023, IShowSpeed had a close encounter with the current Twitch CEO. In a lighthearted moment, the streamer comically knelt and pleaded to the CEO to lift his suspension. Dan, in a playful manner, responded that he didn't have the app on his phone at that moment, or else he would have instantly granted the unban.

A significant indication that the streamer might be making a comeback was when, in September 2023, Dan Clancy shared his perspectives on the potential reinstatement of streamers who had been previously removed from Twitch. He said:

"I'm not gonna talk about any specific case. All I'll say is this is an area that we're looking at to figure out what's the right way to give people another chance."

He added:

"Figuring out a way that you do this (unbanning creators) where when you give people a second chance, you do it scalably and you do it fair."

Will IShowSpeed stream on Twitch?

The YouTube streamer's Twitch channel has already amassed more than 237K followers since his unbanning on the platform. Nevertheless, the primary question that has emerged is whether he intends to resume streaming on Twitch.

At this point, it seems unlikely that he will stream on Twitch since he primarily streams on YouTube and occasionally on Rumble. Slipz, the streamer's cameraman and manager, confirmed that he is unlikely to stream on Twitch, stating:

Slipz talks about the streamer potentially streaming on Twitch (Image via X)

However, a significant development is that he will now have the opportunity to make guest appearances on other Twitch streamers' broadcasts.