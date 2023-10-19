Why was KSI's official subreddit locked down? Reason explored

British YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" has recently been in the headlines following his controversial loss to pro boxer Tommy Fury. Notably, the latest developments also concern JJ's subreddit, r/KSI, which boasts over 2.9 million members. As of today (October 19), the subreddit has been temporarily locked due to an overwhelming influx of hate comments and content aimed at the popular YouTuber.

One of the subreddit's moderators disclosed that the community has spiraled out of control, making it increasingly challenging to maintain order. As a result, the subreddit has been temporarily locked for the time being. Here's what the post read:

"As many of you have already noticed, the subreddit has taken a turn that is no longer manageable. In light of recent events, we've seen a significant increase in individuals using this platform to spread nothing but hate."

It continued:

"After a discussion with KSI's management, it was decided, upon my suggestion, to temporarily lock down the subreddit for a week. This will give JJ the opportunity to address this topic and allow the situation to cool down."

JJ's subreddit locked after a barrage of hate posts (Image via r/KSI)

"We will be enforcing stricter rules" - KSI's subreddit shuts down following hate posts

JJ's subreddit, which has been a fundamental part of JJ's content for many years, has, for the time being, been closed down due to a multitude of negative posts shared by its members. The moderators announced that moving forward, the subreddit will enforce stricter rules:

"We will be enforcing stricter rules regarding negative posts, as a significant number of people have exploited our "state your opinion" rule to promote their own agendas and create a toxic environment for everyone."

JJ has not released any video on his YouTube channel to address the matter or discuss his recent bout against Tommy Fury. The loss left the YouTuber visibly agitated, and in the heat of the moment, he was seen kicking the screen and even questioning the judges' decisions.

While many have expressed the view that the outcome was unduly harsh, with some believing that JJ should have at least secured a draw, there's also a significant contingent that perceives the match as subpar in quality. This perspective arises from both fighters frequently clinching and engaging in minimal punches.

Following the match, JJ's subreddit has been flooded with numerous posts critiquing the fight, besides various other negative or provocative content. Here are some of them:

Fans critical of the boxing match (Image via r/KSI)

Fans question the YouTuber's boxing skills (Image via r/KSI)

Fans are eagerly anticipating JJ's response to the match and the overall situation, including the issues surrounding his subreddit. Additionally, the YouTuber is currently in the process of lodging an appeal against the match sanctions with the hope of overturning the result.