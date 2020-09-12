Why did Leafy get banned from Twitch?

As is big news everywhere by now, controversial content creator Calvin Lee Vail, aka LeafyIsHere, recently received a permanent ban on Twitch.

The move comes just weeks after his YouTube channel was terminated, and this has now led to intense speculation online as to what could be the reason for his Twitch ban.

Leafy is known for his sarcastic, edgy content and tends to take things a bit too far at times. In the build-up to his most recent suspension, Leafy had been flirting with danger, often making problematic comments online, which many believe led to such a step from Twitch:

Y'all "not breaking terms of service" is some easy shit if you just don't threaten to kill protesters — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) September 12, 2020

The official reason, as stated by Twitch, is for Leafy "engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or a group of people".

While the above is just one of the instances which could have contributed to his ban, other rumors that have been floating around online revolve around Ethan Klein, and possibly, Pokimane's involvement.

Racial slurs and threats

Another troubling trend associated with Leafy is his tendency to use racial slurs online. There have been a few instances where he used the N-word and other inappropriate remarks.

His tweets have also landed him into a soup lately:

whats good niggas — Leafy (@Leafy) July 20, 2020

Twitch TOS: don’t say n word

Leafy: nigga

*Leafy gets banned*

How are people not understanding this lol — Limas 😐 (@limasWK) September 11, 2020

can't say the n-word on stream, he said it, got a strike.

this is normal for twitch streamers — Uni (@UniversalTurnip) September 11, 2020

Besides, Leafy has also been spotted issuing threats during his live streams, where he also stated that if he loses his Twitch channel, it might just push him over the edge:

He “it was a joke...kinda”, and good thing he got banned on twitch for saying the N word and making death threats towards Hasan then. Not everything is censorship, leafy is just an idiot that repeatedly breaks TOS — Dustin, son of Dustin. (@stankdiugh) September 12, 2020

Hopefully they send cops to his house because he literally said he'd start killing random people if this happened. — Essential warrior on the frontlines against ronies (@utahbutimtaller) September 11, 2020

Were the death threats and instances of harassment a direct result of Leafy's actions? Yes.



Is Leafy toxic? Yes.



Is his fanbase largely toxic? Yes.



Does he -encourage- that toxicity? Yes.



He's done this for years. He has relinquished the benefit of the doubt. Don't play coy. — Tad (@Tadarlis) September 12, 2020

Repeating your fence-sitting again is just tiresome. Leafy has seriously and literally hurt people by threats and bullying and I cannot comprehend how you can't take a firm stand against that. He's a sociopathic asshole who threatened to kill protesters. — 𝖙𝖍𝖊 Mole ₱ɆØ₱ⱠɆ (@bradleykaym) September 12, 2020

Leafy's feud with Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions

Alongside fellow streamer Keemstar, Leafy has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Klein, who many believe had a significant role to play in the streamer's YouTube termination.

Klein did not stop at that, as he continued to target Leafy online, with an apparent attempt to get him banned. He stirred up a controversy when he tweeted about Leafy threatening protestors during a live stream, and also the fact that he had a firearm concealed.

Check out the series of tweets below:

Leafy posted this on Instagram this morning. https://t.co/DQAtx0KKcu pic.twitter.com/6jZoHv11Dr — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 27, 2020

While Leafy's comments were undoubtedly problematic, he claimed they were 'in jest'. Keeping Klein's involvement in mind, a section of the online community believes that he had something to do with Leafy's Twitch ban as well:

Did Ethan Klein report and ban you from Twitch too? — Java (@atom1k_java_) September 12, 2020

@Leafy will infinitely be better than @h3h3productions cause leafy aint a snitch on youtube.



ethan klein is a bitch snitch — river (@ImRiversparks) September 12, 2020

$100 says Ethan Klein is going to celebrate your Twitch ban. — Silverx (@AgOverAu) September 11, 2020

Pokimane involved?

Though this seems to be purely coincidental, a section of the online community believe that Imane Pokimane Anys could have been the reason behind Leafy's Twitch ban.

Though no direct link has yet been established between her and Leafy's YouTube suspension, his fans believed that it was a direct outcome of his series of videos on her.

When Leafy saw his YouTube channel terminated, his 'rival' had responded by saying that she had nothing to do with it:

i know i'm going to get asked this, so i'd like to clarify i had nothing to do with leafy's ban. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 22, 2020

While she is yet to address his Twitch ban, several from the online community reacted to her possible involvement:

LoL Just gonna leave this here Twitch pic.twitter.com/OctzQvmxGE — whozae (@whozae) September 11, 2020

Leafy + Pokimane= YouTube Ban

leafy + Pokimane=Leafy Twitch ban — whozae (@whozae) September 11, 2020

Go **** yourself for banning leafy from twitch.



Funny how leafy just got banned when you returned. — Newbodie (@theNewbodie) September 11, 2020

Pokimane is the brand face of twitch .. pokimane is the reason 💯 — woke (@woke90423442) September 11, 2020

Let me break it down how twitch sees it.



Leafy was a YT creator.



Pokimane is a twitch streamer.



Leafy was banned on yt for repeatedly attacking pokimane in videos.



Twitch has all reason to protect their streamer and ban leafy who has a history of attacking her. — BLM // LISTEN TO WOMEN // TRANSRIGHTS (@Johnny_Flak) September 12, 2020

Pokimane got leafy banned off twitch, I’m just sayin. The day she makes a return stream leafy gets banned off twitch. Don’t care, this is not a fucking coincidence. — Magnum_Doinks (@DoinksMagnum) September 11, 2020

You know YouTube has a share in twitch 🙄 pokimane is the brand ambassador of twitch 🙄 — woke (@woke90423442) September 12, 2020

The online community is yet to know why exactly Leafy was banned from Twitch, but these seem to be three of the most likely reasons so far.