Why did Leafy get banned from Twitch?

As is big news everywhere by now, controversial content creator Calvin Lee Vail, aka LeafyIsHere, recently received a permanent ban on Twitch.
The move comes just weeks after his YouTube channel was terminated, and this has now led to intense speculation online as to what could be the reason for his Twitch ban.
Leafy is known for his sarcastic, edgy content and tends to take things a bit too far at times. In the build-up to his most recent suspension, Leafy had been flirting with danger, often making problematic comments online, which many believe led to such a step from Twitch:
The official reason, as stated by Twitch, is for Leafy "engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or a group of people".
While the above is just one of the instances which could have contributed to his ban, other rumors that have been floating around online revolve around Ethan Klein, and possibly, Pokimane's involvement.
Also read: Ex-YouTuber Leafy called out for issuing death threats on live stream
Racial slurs and threats
Another troubling trend associated with Leafy is his tendency to use racial slurs online. There have been a few instances where he used the N-word and other inappropriate remarks.
His tweets have also landed him into a soup lately:
Besides, Leafy has also been spotted issuing threats during his live streams, where he also stated that if he loses his Twitch channel, it might just push him over the edge:
Leafy's feud with Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions
Alongside fellow streamer Keemstar, Leafy has been embroiled in a long-standing feud with Klein, who many believe had a significant role to play in the streamer's YouTube termination.
Klein did not stop at that, as he continued to target Leafy online, with an apparent attempt to get him banned. He stirred up a controversy when he tweeted about Leafy threatening protestors during a live stream, and also the fact that he had a firearm concealed.
Check out the series of tweets below:
While Leafy's comments were undoubtedly problematic, he claimed they were 'in jest'. Keeping Klein's involvement in mind, a section of the online community believes that he had something to do with Leafy's Twitch ban as well:
Pokimane involved?
Though this seems to be purely coincidental, a section of the online community believe that Imane Pokimane Anys could have been the reason behind Leafy's Twitch ban.
Though no direct link has yet been established between her and Leafy's YouTube suspension, his fans believed that it was a direct outcome of his series of videos on her.
When Leafy saw his YouTube channel terminated, his 'rival' had responded by saying that she had nothing to do with it:
While she is yet to address his Twitch ban, several from the online community reacted to her possible involvement:
The online community is yet to know why exactly Leafy was banned from Twitch, but these seem to be three of the most likely reasons so far.Published 12 Sep 2020, 13:25 IST