Why no new FIFA 23 promo might be released tonight (November 4)

Since its release, a new promo has been released every Friday in FIFA 23, with a slight exception during the Rulebreakers. EA Sports has released a fresh team with special player-item SBCs and objectives to start each weekend. As Season 1 comes to a close, November 4 could turn out to be the first exception.

While EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed anything, there's a high chance that a new promo won't be appearing tonight. The developers have indirectly hinted at that with a message sent last night. As stated in it, the current Out of Position promo is year-long, and will continue to receive SBCs and objectives throughout the game's lifecycle.

Players are still confused about why EA Sports has suddenly changed plans when it comes to promos. Earlier in the week, there were rumors about the Team of the Group Stage promotion coming to FIFA 23. That plan has now been scrapped, and all indications are towards tonight being the first non-promo Friday.

Upcoming World Cup events are likely why there might not be a FIFA 23 promo today

The first signs of no-promo came during the middle of the week, as there were little to no leaks. Barring minor speculation about the TOTGS promo, nothing else related to a new one. Then came the deep-dive trailer about the World Cup content that EA Sports will introduce on November 9.

FIFA 23 News @FUT23News NEW - Out of Position promo will last ALL YEAR long



The World Cup content will be in two parts - a dedicated game mode and Ultimate Team content. The latter is being introduced so players won't have to go through two different experiences. Plenty of content is being planned for the World Cup and Ultimate Team.

This is likely the main reason why a new promo might not be released later tonight. In many ways, it makes sense since many players will want to conserve their resources, including fodder and FUT coins. It has already been confirmed that there will be different World Cup-themed squads. Some will also require valuable rewards to be unlocked, including card packs and player items.

It is likely that EA Sports has taken the decision in anticipation of the mega event. Last year, there were no non-promo weeks at the very start of the game, as there was no World Cup, to begin with. Things have changed with FIFA 23, and the upcoming tournament seems to be the only difference-maker this time around.

For Ultimate Team players, the fun will begin on November 11 with the release of the FUT World Cup Heroes. All those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition on or before August 21 will receive a free copy from the complete list of cards. Aside from those, a few smaller variants will have to be used in different tasks.

A promo dedicated to the World Cup will also be added to FIFA 23 under the promised content, which will boost the cards. These buffs will be permanent and available throughout the game's life cycle. It remains to be seen what will be the entire range of rewards and content added to the title.

