Why Resident Evil 1 and Code Veronica should also get a remake

Capcom has created two successful remakes of the Resident Evil video game, and the company is currently preparing to release Resident Evil 4, which is a classic. The topic of what game Capcom should remake next, following the remake of Resident Evil 4, emerges at this point.

Capcom has produced stunning remakes of high caliber over the years, and these remakes have revolutionized the essence of the game business. Gamers and developers have been astonished by the concept of updating classic games to meet modern standards.

Since the launch of RE 7, Capcom has capitalized on the increasing popularity of the Resident Evil series. Since then, Village has served as a direct sequel to the game, and older Resident Evil games have also started to get increased remakes to bring them into modern gaming.

In addition to RE 2, 3, and 4, there are other RE titles that Capcom should take into account remaking shortly. Both Resident Evil and Code Veronica deserve to be remade since the two also raised the bar for the survival horror genre in their eras.

Resident Evil and Code Veronica deserve a fresh treatment

The original RE game on Nintendo GameCube featured noticeably sharper graphics, a spookier atmosphere, and other wonderful enhancements that helped enhance the overall experience. Even this upgrade is almost two decades old, and despite the nicer looks, the gameplay mainly stayed the same.

The gameplay would be improved if Capcom undertook a comprehensive remake in the style of the current RE games, which would replace the cumbersome tank maneuvers with more user-friendly third-person shooter mechanics.

Along with the already fantastic RE 2 and RE 3 remakes, it would also be appropriate for Capcom to feature the game that originated it all in their recent remake obsession, concluding the horrifying new perspective of what transpired in Racoon City.

Code Veronica, a set sequence of events after RE 3 but just before RE 4, gives Capcom the ideal safeguard against a possible future remake of the fifth game, with Code Veronica serving as its potential substitute.

Code Veronica would provide the perfect refresher course to continue Chris Redfield's journey. After the original game events, Chris was forgotten until RE 5. As a result, reintroducing Chris would necessitate deeper sophistication than simply believing Capcom will reconnect on its own.

Code Veronica was a groundbreaking entry in the RE series when it first came out since it did away with the pre-rendered settings and their static camera angles in favor of a fully textured setting with dynamical camera movement.

The previous game's plot and several essential characters, such as Chris and Albert Wesker, will be brought up in a Code Veronica remake to assist players in becoming comfortable before their appearance in RE 5. Even better, Code Veronica shares the same technical flaws as its past predecessors, which prevent newer gamers from staying up to date with the franchise.

While the game's creepy location is undoubtedly one of the greatest in the entire series, the storyline is deep and full of intrigue. Code Veronica's strongest qualities might be highlighted while keeping its weaker elements in the shadows if the formula produced a magnificent remake of RE 2.

