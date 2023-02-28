Why you should try to get your Tarp back in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, the Tarp is one of the keys to survival in the early game. However, thankfully, players don't have to deal with zero supplies. When you first crash land, there are quite a few useful supplies that could prove useful. Some might skip over these items as they seem innocuous enough.

However, this item is crucial, and you should definitely grab it before setting out into the forest. Sons of the Forest is a challenging game, and while you are working your way through the titular forest, you need shelter. You might make better shelter later in the game, but this is the best you'll get at the start.

The Tarp in Sons of the Forest is incredibly important when starting the game

When starting in Sons of the Forest, you need a place to lay your head. While rooting through the various boxes and crates at the crash site, one kit contains a Tarp. This item is part and parcel of survival in the game from the get-go.

You should always take your Tarp with you. To make a shelter with it, you just need that and at least one stick. You can use several sticks to prop it up better, but that's unnecessary. You just need to lay it down on the ground with Left Click. Then, bring a stick to one of the corners and Left Click again to prop the stick under it.

In addition, it could always be useful later in your travels. You will eventually build a more permanent structure in Sons of the Forest, but you want to avoid disassembling that and taking it with you. If you plan on delving deeper into the forest, consider keeping that Tarp with you.

Having a shelter is important for saving and sleeping, so while on the go, you always want to have a quick shelter on hand. So keep a few sticks and the Tarp around.

That way, you can simply pick up the item and put it back in your inventory. From there, it's just a matter of finding somewhere else to stay, preferably near drinkable water, and setting up a cheap, simple tent to let you sleep safely.

Once you need to use the Tarp for something else, like a Tent on the go, take your Tactical Axe and chop down the sticks you used for the shelter in the first place. Then press E on your keyboard to grab it. Hold C to fold the item and put it back in your inventory.

In Sons of the Forest, players must contend with the environment and a host of cannibals, all of whom think you are a tasty treat. So you'll need the ability to rest in a tent and craft other useful items, from Molotov Cocktails to Stone arrows.

This title is available in Early Access on PC right now, and it is suggested that it will spend six to eight months in Early Access before the full game launches.

