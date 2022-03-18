Why xQc stopped watching HxH and other anime on stream

Felix, ‘xQc‘ Lengyel never fails to be in the headlines given his ever-increasing Twitch popularity or hot takes. Despite getting a tremendous response and high viewership on his anime and TV-show streams, the Twitch sensation had to stop watching Hunter x Hunter and other anime on stream due to possible DMCA complaints about streaming licensed content.

After being at the heart of the controversial "React Meta" drama, the Canadian streamer has finally backed away from watching/reacting to anime (licensed content) on stream.

xQc backed away from watching anime as the pressure started mounting

As per xQc, watching Hunter x Hunter is too risky:

"We're not watching Hunter xHunter anymore. It's too risky. Things are getting like really, really thin ice."

The trend of streaming several popular TV shows and anime on the platform is a hot topic. Popular Twitch streamers like xQc have been vocal in supporting streaming anime on Twitch. However, they have finally backed away from it.

Above all, after a series of intense drama over the topic, the streamer finally gave out and decided not to risk getting banned from Twitch once again.

Notably, back in January 2021, the Canadian streamer made it clear where he stands on DMCA complaints about watching licensed content on the platform. He refused to stop watching TV shows and anime on streams and even planned to double down on streaming hours soon.

The top Twitch streamer established this trend in late 2021 and was quickly followed by Pokimane and other popular creators on the platform. xQc first started with MasterChef and then moved to anime in his livestream.

Fans react to xQc ceasing streaming anime

Unsurprisingly, fans had to chime in with their own take on xQc's decision.

It seems like fans are pretty much worried about something else.

Streamers quickly jumped on the trend and brought mass visibility to it

The purple platform has been flooded with prominent streamers watching TV shows and anime on streams such as Avatar, various cooking shows, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and more.

Surprisingly, tons of other streamers are still watching licensed content on Twitch even though it leads to a potential ban from the platform.

As it turns out, many have already received DMCA complaints and a ban for watching licensed content. Those who haven't received any warning seem indifferent.

However, since Twitch has slapped DMCA complaints and bans on many of its highly popular streamers, it won't be long before every streamer on the platform conforms to the rules.

Edited by Srijan Sen