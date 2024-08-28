Wild Cards in Clash Royale: Details and how to get them

Wild Cards in Clash Royale are Magic Items that players can use to advance in the game. They come in the same rarities as cards, Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion, with Champion being the rarest. These cards can be used on playing cards to get extra copies for leveling the latter up. Additionally, only the chests from Arena 4 and up can reward Wild Cards.

For those curious, this article highlights the details of Wild Cards in Clash Royale.

Exploring Wild Cards in Clash Royale

Magical Items Collection in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Details

As mentioned, Wild cards come in Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion rarities. Additionally, these cards can be used on the playing cards of the same rarity. For instance, only Common Wild Cards can be used on Common playing cards, and so on.

To check the number of Wild Cards or other Magical Items you have, open Collection and select the icon for Magical Items, which is denoted by an image of a book and key.

How to Use a Wild Card

Available Magic Items for a Rare card in the information tab (Image via Supercell)

Wild cards can be used from the Collection and a card's information page.

From Card Information : Open a card, select the Magical Items icon, and use the wild cards.

: Open a card, select the Magical Items icon, and use the wild cards. From Collection: Choose the desired rarity of a Wild Card from the Collection, click on 'Use', and select a wild card.

Additionally, you can't choose the number of Wild Cards to spend. For instance, if you have 100 Rare Wild Cards and a Rare card with 250 copies but need 400 to level up, using the Wild Cards will automatically use all 100, bringing the total to 350 copies.

However, in the previous example, if 50 more cards were needed for the next level-up, only 50 new copies would be made, and 50 Rare wild cards would be left.

Ways to unlock Wild Cards in Clash Royale

Wild Cards can be obtained from the same means as playing cards. Here is a list of ways to acquire them:

Chests of all rarities

Trophy Road

Path of Legends

Goblin Queen Journey Chests

Card Mastery

Shop

Pass Royale

Lucky Drops

Challenges

