Wild Cards in Clash Royale: Details and how to get them

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Aug 28, 2024 12:18 GMT
Wild Cards in Clash Royale
Wild Cards are a kind of Magic Items in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Wild Cards in Clash Royale are Magic Items that players can use to advance in the game. They come in the same rarities as cards, Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion, with Champion being the rarest. These cards can be used on playing cards to get extra copies for leveling the latter up. Additionally, only the chests from Arena 4 and up can reward Wild Cards.

For those curious, this article highlights the details of Wild Cards in Clash Royale.

Exploring Wild Cards in Clash Royale

Magical Items Collection in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Magical Items Collection in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Details

also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, Wild cards come in Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion rarities. Additionally, these cards can be used on the playing cards of the same rarity. For instance, only Common Wild Cards can be used on Common playing cards, and so on.

To check the number of Wild Cards or other Magical Items you have, open Collection and select the icon for Magical Items, which is denoted by an image of a book and key.

Also read: Clash Royale August 2024 Season 62: Balance changes explored

How to Use a Wild Card

Available Magic Items for a Rare card in the information tab (Image via Supercell)
Available Magic Items for a Rare card in the information tab (Image via Supercell)

Wild cards can be used from the Collection and a card's information page.

  • From Card Information: Open a card, select the Magical Items icon, and use the wild cards.
  • From Collection: Choose the desired rarity of a Wild Card from the Collection, click on 'Use', and select a wild card.

Additionally, you can't choose the number of Wild Cards to spend. For instance, if you have 100 Rare Wild Cards and a Rare card with 250 copies but need 400 to level up, using the Wild Cards will automatically use all 100, bringing the total to 350 copies.

However, in the previous example, if 50 more cards were needed for the next level-up, only 50 new copies would be made, and 50 Rare wild cards would be left.

Ways to unlock Wild Cards in Clash Royale

youtube-cover

Wild Cards can be obtained from the same means as playing cards. Here is a list of ways to acquire them:

  • Chests of all rarities
  • Trophy Road
  • Path of Legends
  • Goblin Queen Journey Chests
  • Card Mastery
  • Shop
  • Pass Royale
  • Lucky Drops
  • Challenges

Check out our other coverage on Clash Royale:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी