Wild Hearts Cannon guide: Best weapon combos, movesets, and more

Wild Hearts is a visually stunning, fast-paced RPG adventure set in a fantastical re-imagination of medieval Japan. The game features an immersive synth-pop soundtrack, surreal and dreamlike landscapes, and challenging Kemono bosses.

Wild Hearts has a variety of weapons, and one of the most interesting and challenging ranged selections is the Cannon. In this guide, we'll assess the Cannon and its usage in Wild Hearts.

How to use and unlock the Cannon in Wild Hearts

Unlike the bow players get at the beginning of Wild Hearts, the Cannon requires them to complete the first chapter of the main storyline.

Cannon is a long-range weapon that excels in dealing massive damage from afar with explosive projectiles and devastating beam attacks. It is primarily designed to inflict damage from long distances through its special moves.

However, the weapon isn't easy to wield. Players must note that the Cannon has two gauges - Charge Gauge and Heat Gauge.

If you deplete the Charge Gauge, you won't be able to use special attacks. If the Heat Gauge fills up, the Cannon will overheat, and you will be staggered as it cools down. During this period, your damage output will be greatly reduced.

To manage your gauge usage, you must learn how to use the weapon's Ki Bases.

Utilizing Ki Bases to fill up the gauge

Ki Bases are special zones that restore your ammo when you stand in them. You can deploy up to five Ki Bases at any time and clean the slate by de-conjuring all the existing Ki Bases with R2/RT + Square/X.

You can also use Ki Bases to lower your Heat Gauge rapidly by placing them on the ground with the Attack 1 command or shooting them towards a Kemono with the Attack 2 command. Standing on these Ki Bases will quickly refill your Charge Gauge, allowing you to supercharge your Cannon to gain access to its beam attacks.

The Cannon moveset

The Cannon's most powerful attack is the Fortified Shot, which requires you to use a Fortified Ki Base. To perform a Fortified Shot, follow these steps:

Fire the Cannon until the Heat Gauge starts flickering, but not to the extent of overheating (roughly three-quarters full).

Use Triangle/Y to fire a distant Ki Base at the enemy. It must hit a foe.

This Fortified Ki Base will instantly cool your weapon, bounce off any enemy, and land with a special gold thread effect on the ground.

Run into the new Fortified Ki Base you just made, and when safe, press R2/RT + Triangle/Y to drain energy from the base, charging your Hand Cannon.

Aim at the foe and press R2/RT + Triangle/Y again to perform a Fortified Shot, the Cannon's most powerful attack.

The Cannon tree

Cannon Type Element Attack Points Critical Hot Ratio Rocky Cannon: Earth Shaker Earth 156 0% Yashima Cannon - 351 -20%

While the Cannon is a mighty weapon in your arsenal when fighting from afar, it requires careful management of the Charge Gauge, Heat Gauge, and accurate use of Ki Bases. With practice and patience, however, this weapon can be devastating in anyone’s hands in Wild Hearts.

Poll : 0 votes