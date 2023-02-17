Wild Hearts endgame explained: What do you do after beating all Kemono?

Wild Hearts has some intense endgame/post-game content for players after they've slain the regular Kemono. If players felt there wasn't enough challenge in the main story, they'll get plenty in the post-game. The current post-game content focuses on two mechanics, which summon even greater challenges.

Players will hunt down Volatile Kemono and try to secure their Keystones. The danger is great, but the rewards are more significant. When playing Wild Hearts, if you're looking for more thrills in the endgame, don't worry - EA Games has you covered.

What can you do in Wild Hearts' post-game? Volatile Kemono and more

Like all other monster hunter games that came before Wild Hearts, the gameplay loop is straightforward - prepare, fight monsters, and prepare for the next fight. Some genuinely exceptional challenges await players through the main campaign, but danger lurks beyond the credits scroll even more.

Sadly, you will not find new monsters to hunt in Wild Hearts' endgame. Instead, there are Volatile Kemono to find and take down. These are much stronger versions of foes like Ragetail that you fought in the game's main story.

They are stronger, hit harder, and are far more aggressive than they were in their regular forms. They're going to be much harder to weaken. If you weren't satisfied with the challenge you received, you're likely to be by these foes.

Besides receiving materials and other rewards, you will also get Keystones. These are similar to Keystones in World of Warcraft in that they unlock even greater challenges. Using the Keystones in Wildhearts grants access to Deeply Volatile Kemono. In Monster Hunter terminology, these would be Arch-Tempered.

As of right now, Deeply Volatile Kemono is the absolute greatest threat in the game right now. You can solo them, in theory, but the game is designed to see these foes tackled by a group of experienced hunters. Even mightier than Volatile Kemono, you need complete mastery of the game's mechanics, powerful weapons and armor, and perhaps most of all, teamwork.

Success earns players the most powerful talismans that can be unlocked in the game right now. You can use those to unlock powerful new abilities and passives for your character. If you want to make the perfect hunting build, this is how you do it.

The rewards make this content worth tackling in Wild Hearts. While they are balanced for teams with enough skill and knowledge of the game, you can fight them alone.

As of this writing, this is an endgame loop, but more content is likely in development. The Deeply Volatile Kemono is for the players seeking the ultimate challenge and isn't getting it anywhere else in the game. However, you receive great rewards for your hard work.

If you aren't going in with the best armor and weapons you can craft, you may be in for a bad time. Regarding the challenge in Wild Hearts, this is the current peak of difficulty.

