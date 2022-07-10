Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022 Skins: When and how to get them

Winners of League of Legends: Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022 will receive their personalized skinline, as confirmed by Riot Games in a live media conference.

The victorious team's entire roster will get to choose their champion of choice in the exclusive skinline. Riot's statement also provided clarification on one of the most commonly asked questions from the first WR Global Series event.

Riot Games also discussed major changes ahead of its second esports season after the conclusion of the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022 tournament, as well as plans to build grassroots tournaments for WR.

The skinline will be available for regular players to purchase once it is publicly made live on the global WR servers.

Wild Rift World Championship skinline will be made available next year on summer

Leo Faria, the head of esports for WR, and Alan Moore, the game's director, outlined Riot Games' intentions for the mobile MOBA esports ecosystem's growth during a live media conference.

The confirmation of its inaugural World Series skinline for the Wild Rift Icons 2022 happened to be one of the most important announcements of the event. According to Alan:

“The winners of Icon (Icons 2022) will have in-game skins dedicated to their achievements. Each of the five players from the winning team will get to choose which champions will be included in the skin design.”

He further stated that these skins will be released on live servers sometime in the summer of 2023. Once they are made public in the in-game shop, players will be able to buy the Wild Rift-exclusive World Series skinline for Wild Cores (990 approx) or Poro Coins.

The two Chinese teams Nova Esports and J Team will compete for the opportunity to establish the first-ever world WR Icons 2022 champions as well as receive their own skin lines in the game. The championship game is slated to begin at 8:00 PM on July 9. (SGT).

Riot Games reveals their intentions for grassroots tournaments competitions and Wild Rift Esports Season 2

Leo Faria discussed how Wild Rift will develop using the information and ideas gained from prior competitions as the first formal esports season neared its completion.

Leo mentioned that Riot Games plans to expand and welcome more regions to compete in tournaments:

“Finding ways to have a competition to be more interesting, and having more regions performing at the highest level so we have more competitive global tournaments, and develop the whole ecosystem as a whole around the world is probably the biggest challenge we have."

The WR esports lead also addressed worries about the absence of assistance for grassroots tournaments. He claimed that this is a component of the group's "post-Icons" ambitions. Leo stated:

“We have some pretty established programs for our other games and esports including Valorant and LoR (Legends of Runeterra) esports and we are definitely planning to expand some of those programs to WR as well. It’s all about giving support to all tournament organizers to run competitions around the world.”

With all the statements Riot Games made, fans can anticipate even more thrilling WR esports events for the second season.

